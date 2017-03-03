Book Events

Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Noon-5 p.m. March 5.
Reading Rocks
Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. March 6: Memorial Park Community Center, 764 Long St. March 9: Rosa Jackson Community Center, 1211 Maynard St. March 13: Filmore Thomas Park, Log Cabin Drive. March 20: Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive. March 23: Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m. March 6, 9, 13, 20 and 23.
Cherry Cherry Trees
Learn to care for Yoshino cherry trees from Master Gardeners. Free. 478-757-8900. 10:30 a.m. March 8 at Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive. 11 a.m. March 11 at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. March 8 and 11.
MG Sprouts
Come hear about “The Tree Farmer,” a magical journey through the forest. Registration required. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 4 p.m. March 9.
Pulaski Library Book Sale
Annual book sale in the library’s Dot Baker Community Room during the Peaches-to-the Beaches weekend. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 10-11.
Teens Talk: Everything Club
A revamp of our book club. We’re adding discussions about movies, games, music and television. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 3 p.m. March 11.
Lanford Reading Group
Current reading and discussion is about “A Good American” by Alex George. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 10:40 a.m. March 23.
Small Hands, Big Ideas
Unleash some kid creativity with our Tinkerlab and Robotics sets. Free. 478-744-0875. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 3:30-5 p.m. March 29.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
Macon Writers Group
Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Membership in the group is open and free, and writing of every sort is accepted. For more information, email trayers.shane@gmail.com. 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.
Kids story times
Evening Story Time
Family story time with elephants as the theme. Free. 478-744-0859. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 5:30 p.m. March 7.
Bibb Public Libraries
West Bibb Public Library, 5580 Thomaston Road: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0818. Shurling Public Library, 1769 Shurling Drive: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0875. Lanford Public Library, 6504 Houston Road: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 478-621-6973. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, 478-744-0859. Riverside Public Library, Rivergate Shopping Center, 110 Holiday Drive N.: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 478-757-8900.
Nola Brantley Public Library
721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 2 and younger; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2-5; Teen Budding Artist program at 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; Construct and Create Club for ages 8 and older at 5 p.m. second Thursdays; Family Night at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. Home-school programs: 1 p.m. Thursday for grades K-2, 1:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 6-12. 478-923-0128.
Perry Public Library
1201 Washington St., Perry. 10:15 a.m. Monday for ages 1-3; 11 a.m. Monday for ages 4 and younger; 10:15 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5; Family Night at 6 p.m. second Tuesdays; Teen Night at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. 478-987-3050.
Centerville Public Library
206 Gunn Road, Centerville. Bedtime stories at 6:30 p.m. on first Tuesdays; 6 p.m. second Tuesdays for third- through sixth-graders; 6 p.m. third Tuesdays for ages 11-17; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 and younger; 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-3; and 10:30 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5. Home-school program for grades K-12 at 2 p.m. Monday. 478-953-4500.
Peach County Public Libraries
Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fort Valley: 11 a.m. Thursday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron: 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-956-2200.
Email rmartinez@macon.com; mail “Book Events,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31208.
