Crocus brings beautiful blooms to February

▪ What’s blooming this week? Crocus! This small, flowering bulb is the beginning of the spring flowering bulb show. It’s easy to plant and low maintenance. These bulbs have few disease and insect problems. Plant in large masses for the best show. Plant these near the house, along paths and entryways so that crocus can be seen and enjoyed. Crocus also do great in outdoor containers. The best part about this bulb is no unsightly foliage to look at after the flowers fade.
▪ That beautiful pink flowering tree is “Okame” cherry. It’s beautiful, easy to grow and moderately fast growing to about 20 feet. It’s a winner!
▪ What to prune this week: Crape myrtle, roses, any shrub that won’t flower in spring, ornamental grasses, liriope, mondo grass, Japanese maples and any tree that won’t flower in spring.
▪ Hydrangea that can be pruned now include Peegee, Oakleaf and Endless Summer. These varieties bloom on new growth.
▪ Camellia Japonica is in peak bloom during the middle to end of February. Be sure to visit the camellia gardens at Massee Lane, headquarters for the American Camellia Society, located in Fort Valley.
▪ Resist temptation: It is still too early to plant most of the summer annuals that are showing up in garden centers.
▪ Remove faded flowers on pansies for improved flowering, On warmer days, add some liquid fertilizer to stimulate growth and flowering.
▪ It is time to plant onion sets, spinach and lettuce.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
