Weekly Fiver

“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Presented by the Perry Players; directed by Emily Bodony. $18 adults; $15 seniors, children and military; $12 for groups of 10 or more. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Black History Month Film Series: “Fences”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mammal Mayhem
Learn about all the warm-blooded critters that we share our planet with. Includes treats, shows, mammal professionals, crafts and games. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Family-friendly convention includes a variety of events such as artist alley, panels, workshops, costume contests, vendors and more. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $15, includes both days; free for children 12 and younger. mgacon.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
