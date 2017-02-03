Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Atlas Bar, 3642 W. Napier Ave. 100
Back to Edenz, 3348 Vineville Ave. 90
Buffalo’s Cafe, 5990 Zebulon Road 93
C&C Ji Shung Inc. dba Chico and Chang, 3850 Riverside Drive 99
Chen’s Wok 6, 1080 Gray Highway 96
Greek Corner Pizza, 3267 Vineville Ave. 91
Homewood Suites, 200 N. Macon St. 98
Hud’s Bar & Grill, 2213 Gray Highway 91
Northside Cheers, 3852 Northside Drive 86
Tommy’s, 5580 Thomaston Road 97
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 3630 Riverside Drive 93
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Centerville Elementary School, 450 Houston Lake Road, Centerville 96
Family Deli, 114 Manor Court 92
Houston Healthcare-Cafe, 233 N. Houston Road 100
Matt Arthur Elementary, 2500 Ga. 127, Kathleen 100
McDonalds, 1879 Watson Blvd. 87
Morningside Elementary School, 1206 Morningside Drive, Perry 100
Perdue Primary, 150 Bear Country Blvd. 100
Quality Inn & Suites, 215 Margie Drive 90
Super 8 Motel, 105 Woodcrest Blvd. 88
The Snack Shack, 103 Manor Court 100
Westside Elementary School, 205 N. Pleasant Hill Road 100
