February 3, 2017 7:40 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Atlas Bar, 3642 W. Napier Ave. 100

Back to Edenz, 3348 Vineville Ave. 90

Buffalo’s Cafe, 5990 Zebulon Road 93

C&C Ji Shung Inc. dba Chico and Chang, 3850 Riverside Drive 99

Chen’s Wok 6, 1080 Gray Highway 96

Greek Corner Pizza, 3267 Vineville Ave. 91

Homewood Suites, 200 N. Macon St. 98

Hud’s Bar & Grill, 2213 Gray Highway 91

Northside Cheers, 3852 Northside Drive 86

Tommy’s, 5580 Thomaston Road 97

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 3630 Riverside Drive 93

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Centerville Elementary School, 450 Houston Lake Road, Centerville 96

Family Deli, 114 Manor Court 92

Houston Healthcare-Cafe, 233 N. Houston Road 100

Matt Arthur Elementary, 2500 Ga. 127, Kathleen 100

McDonalds, 1879 Watson Blvd. 87

Morningside Elementary School, 1206 Morningside Drive, Perry 100

Perdue Primary, 150 Bear Country Blvd. 100

Quality Inn & Suites, 215 Margie Drive 90

Super 8 Motel, 105 Woodcrest Blvd. 88

The Snack Shack, 103 Manor Court 100

Westside Elementary School, 205 N. Pleasant Hill Road 100

