Weekly Fiver

“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Directed by Erin Ferrell. Children under 5 years of age are not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults; $15 seniors (60+); $10 students (up to age 23). For tickets, call 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
Fabian Concert Series: Ehnes Quartet
Featuring James Ehnes, violin, Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Richard O’Neill, viola, and Edward Arron, cello. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Monday
“42nd Street”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday
Under the Sea
Father and daughter dance. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Members: $30 father and daughter, $35 father and two or more daughters; non-members: $40 father and daughter, $45 father and two or more daughters. MASmacon.org. 7-9 p.m. Friday
Discover the Dinosaurs
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $15 adults and children; $12 seniors; $48 T-Rex Package. discoverthedinosaurs.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
