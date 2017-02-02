Team RWB improving lives for veterans

As one who promotes health and fitness, I often get the opportunity to meet others who are doing some great work in bettering people’s health and lives. One such organization, known as Team RWB, is designed especially for veterans. So, if you are a veteran or you know someone who is, please read on.
A few months ago, I was at a health fair at Robins Air Force Base where I had the opportunity to meet a couple of individuals from Team RWB, including Greg Mills, the athletic director for the local chapter. I talked with him extensively there, as well as through e-mails, and was very impressed with what the team does, and especially how they promote health and fitness for our veterans.
Team RWB, also known as Team Red, White and Blue, was established in 2010. The organization’s goal is to better the lives of those who have served our country through physical and social events that connect them to other veterans and to the greater community.
Team RWB has more than 108,000 members around the globe, and the Warner Robins chapter, which serves the Middle Georgia area, has about 400 members. They do some pretty cool stuff, too. Examples of some of the activities they take part in include weekly runs at the base, weekly yoga at Anytime Fitness, participation in various 5K races, veterans support activities at the Dublin VA Hospital, and various social events such as bowling and camping.
You know the coolest thing about Team RWB? Membership is free.
There are no membership dues involved in being a part of Team RWB. On top of that, most of the events they take part in are either free or low cost. In other words, as long as you’re a veteran who wants to be part of a larger group of veterans who are supporting each other, improving their health, and working in their community, that’s pretty much all that’s required.
Don’t feel totally left out if you’re a civilian like me, though. Team RWB allows civilians to help the team in various capacities. Also, Team RWB leaves events open for all family members to participate in, including the kids.
So, if you’re a veteran who’s been looking for the right opportunity to get your health back on track, I believe this is something for you to look into. Team RWB is your opportunity to join with other veterans like you who not only have common health and fitness goals, but who sometimes just want to hang out with other veterans.
To sign up, go to TeamRWB.org and click “join the team.” You can also join the local chapter’s Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/TeamRWB.WarnerRobins to learn more.
I personally see this as an opportunity for free accountability, so if you’re a veteran, you have nothing to lose.
Peach County resident Shawn McClendon is an ACE certified personal trainer and owner of the health/fitness blog YourHealthAtTheCrossroads.com. Contact him at shawn@yourhealthatthecrossroads.com or at @ShawnB2B on Facebook.
