Weekly Fiver

Winter Wonderfest
Featuring snow tubing slides made from real snow, stunt jumpz, rock wall climbing, petting zoo, bounce houses, hay ride, craft show, zipline, food trucks and more. Parking is available across the street from the museum at Anchor Glass. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Armband prices: $12 children 6 and younger, $15 ages 7 and older. museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15 Wednesday; $18 Thursday; $40 Friday, includes a pre-show cocktail party in front of the Grand at 6:15 p.m.; $20 Saturday. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Great Outdoors Show
Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $8; $5 seniors (65+) and kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. gwf.org. 1-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Directed by Erin Ferrell. Children under 5 years of age are not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults; $15 seniors (60+); $10 students (up to age 23). For tickets, call 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Black and White Masquerade Ball
Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Music by AJ the DJ. Attire is semi-formal to formal. Annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure hosted by Joshua’s Wish Foundation. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. joshuaswish.org. 478-361-3541. 6 p.m. Saturday.
