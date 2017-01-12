Living

January 12, 2017 3:06 PM

Book events in Middle Georgia for the week of Jan. 15, 2017.

Sidney’s Salon

Historic Macon will present an exclusive pre-release of “Images of America: Central Georgia Textile Mills,” with author Billie Coleman. Books will be available for purchase. Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Free for Historic Macon members, $5 non-members, $3 students. historicmacon.org. 5:30 p.m. reception, 6 p.m. presentation, Jan. 17.

Read with Buddy Roe

Buddy Roe is a licensed therapy dog. He’s a super sweet pup that enjoys story time. Come share a story with him. Free. 478-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20.

Macon Writers Group

Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Membership in the group is open and free, and writing of every sort is accepted. For more information, email trayers.shane@gmail.com. 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.

Kids story times

Bibb Public Libraries

West Bibb Public Library, 5580 Thomaston Road: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0818. Shurling Public Library, 1769 Shurling Drive: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0875. Lanford Public Library, 6504 Houston Road: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 478-621-6973. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, 478-744-0859. Riverside Public Library, Rivergate Shopping Center, 110 Holiday Drive N.: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 478-757-8900.

Nola Brantley Public Library

721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 2 and younger; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2-5; Teen Budding Artist program at 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; Construct and Create Club for ages 8 and older at 5 p.m. second Thursdays; Family Night at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. Home-school programs: 1 p.m. Thursday for grades K-2, 1:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 6-12. 478-923-0128. Library closed Jan. 16.

Perry Public Library

1201 Washington St., Perry. 10:15 a.m. Monday for ages 1-3; 11 a.m. Monday for ages 4 and younger; 10:15 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5; Family Night at 6 p.m. second Tuesdays; Teen Night at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. 478-987-3050. Library closed Jan. 16.

Centerville Public Library

206 Gunn Road, Centerville. Bedtime stories at 6:30 p.m. on first Tuesdays; 6 p.m. second Tuesdays for third- through sixth-graders; 6 p.m. third Tuesdays for ages 11-17; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 and younger; 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-3; and 10:30 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5. Home-school program for grades K-12 at 2 p.m. Monday. 478-953-4500. Library closed Jan. 16.

Peach County Public Libraries

Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fort Valley: 11 a.m. Thursday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron: 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-956-2200.

Email rmartinez@macon.com; mail “Book Events,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31208.

