Weekly Fiver

“The Lightning Thief”
Recommended for second-sixth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com.478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards
Artist talk from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $10 advance, $15 at door, $5 students with ID at door. 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Presented by the Mercer University Opera. Directed by Martha Malone with conductor Richard Kowsowski. Tickets are first-come, first-served and available at the door. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $12; $7 for Mercer faculty/staff; and free for students with a Mercer ID. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-2748. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production. Directed by Colby Marshall, music direction by Ellen Wilson. Get tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $18 adults; $12 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Warner Robins Comic Con
Celebrity guests, comic book creators, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, costume and cosplay contests, vendors and more. Courtyard Marriott, Warner Robins. atlantasouthcomiccons.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
