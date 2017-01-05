Book events in Middle Georgia for the week of Jan. 8, 2017.

Read with Buddy Roe
Buddy Roe is a licensed therapy dog. He’s a super sweet pup that enjoys story time. Come share a story with him. Free. 478-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20.
Author Karen Branan
Karen Branan promotes her book “The Family Tree: A Lynching in Georgia, a Legacy of Secrets, and My Search for the Truth.” Free. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 6:30 p.m. Jan 12.
Macon Writers Group
Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Membership in the group is open and free, and writing of every sort is accepted. For more information, email trayers.shane@gmail.com. 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.
Kids story times
Bibb Public Libraries
West Bibb Public Library, 5580 Thomaston Road: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0818. Shurling Public Library, 1769 Shurling Drive: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0875. Lanford Public Library, 6504 Houston Road: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 478-621-6973. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, 478-744-0859. Riverside Public Library, Rivergate Shopping Center, 110 Holiday Drive N.: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 478-757-8900.
Nola Brantley Public Library
721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 2 and younger; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2-5; Teen Budding Artist program at 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; Construct and Create Club for ages 8 and older at 5 p.m. second Thursdays; Family Night at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. Home-school programs: 1 p.m. Thursday for grades K-2, 1:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 6-12. 478-923-0128. Library closed Jan. 13-14 and 16.
Perry Public Library
1201 Washington St., Perry. 10:15 a.m. Monday for ages 1-3; 11 a.m. Monday for ages 4 and younger; 10:15 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5; Family Night at 6 p.m. second Tuesdays; Teen Night at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. 478-987-3050. Library closed Jan. 13-14 and 16.
Centerville Public Library
206 Gunn Road, Centerville. Bedtime stories at 6:30 p.m. on first Tuesdays; 6 p.m. second Tuesdays for third- through sixth-graders; 6 p.m. third Tuesdays for ages 11-17; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 and younger; 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-3; and 10:30 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5. Home-school program for grades K-12 at 2 p.m. Monday. 478-953-4500. Library closed Jan. 13-14 and 16.
Peach County Public Libraries
Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fort Valley: 11 a.m. Thursday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron: 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-956-2200.
