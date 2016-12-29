Weekly Fiver

Kwanzaa: “Imani”
An interfaith service in the spirit of love, unity and faith. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 11 a.m. Sunday.
High Falls First Day Hike
This 1.5 mile moderate hike will take you past several scenic and historic sites including the falls, the old grist mill, and through a mixed pine/hardwood forest. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a snack. $5 per car parking fee. 478-993-3053. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 2 p.m. Sunday.
“The Modern Classic Collection” Opening Reception
Charles Cashwell of Cashwell Fine Art will be exhibiting his take on a modern impressionistic approach to landscapes, and Brendan McCullor of Southern Fried Metal will have a single sculpture on site. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Kathleen Madigan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $25; $50 VIP area tickets. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Macon Mayhem Hockey and Ice Skating
Watch the home team play against Pensacola. Stick around after the game for public ice skating. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Hockey: $13-$20. Ice skating: $8 with a game stub or for military; $10 without a game stub. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. hockey, 10:15 p.m. ice skating, Saturday.
