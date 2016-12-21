Weekly Fiver

Kwanzaa: “Umoja”
Annual Festival of First Fruits with live music, drumming and various performing arts, along with a community Kwanzaa ceremony. Presented by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and Torchlight Academy Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-718-8067. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. Monday.
JJ Grey and Mofro
With instrumental jazz/funk band Naughty Professor. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. $25 general admission, $30 premium balcony; $28 general admission day of show. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Macon New Year’s Eve Celebration
Live music. Sign New Year’s resolution boards to be used as public art. Bounce houses for kids, food and drink and ball drop. Open to all ages. First Street across from City Hall between Poplar and Cherry streets. Free. 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday.
New Year’s Eve Big Bash
Benefits the ARC Macon. Terminal Station, Cherry Street. $40 per person table seating, $300 table for eight; $30 general admission. arcmacon.org. 478-477-7764. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Perry Buzzard Drop
Ring in the New Year and watch the buzzard drop in downtown Perry. Free. perrybuzzarddrop.com. Downtown Perry. 9 p.m. Saturday.
