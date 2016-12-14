Book events

1:04 Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year Pause

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

1:19 Greater Dialogue 'makes us safer,' district attorney says in announcing new advisory board

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

3:35 Cop Shop Podcast: Hungry nephew punches out aunt's window

1:00 Cops leaves smiling faces for several children with annual event

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump