How do I get motivated?

3:14 Cop Shop Podcast: When his girlfriend called the police on him, he sent her emojis Pause

1:44 Mercer gears up for home game with Oglethorpe

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

0:57 Lizella not "getting enough bang for the buck" resident says

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

2:14 How Devon Gales' paralyzing accident changed him as a person

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard