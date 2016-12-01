Praise Dates

Festivals, Marketplaces, Holiday Events
Centerville United Methodist Church
Christmas festival featuring games, bake sale, chicken dinner, live music and more. 600 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville. 478-953-3090. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Faith First Church
Christmas event. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-781-6660. 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Fairview CME Church
The Sounds of Christmas. 3274 Taylor Mill Road, Fort Valley. 478-825-7526. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Greater Allen Chapel AME
Candlelight Communion service, with the Rev. Horace Banks speaking. 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Youth departments present “God’s Indescriable Gift” production. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-4646. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Union Baptist Church
Christmas concert, “Christmas: The Sing-A-Long.” 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 6 p.m. Dec. 4.
Vineville Baptist Church
Pioneer Christmas luncheon. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. $14, reservations required. Checks payable to Vickie Pool, 653 Forest Circle Drive N., Macon. 478-743-9366. 11 a.m. (social hour), noon lunch Dec. 6.
Oakland Baptist Church
Live Nativity presented, featuring animals and special sound effects. 1509 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-923-3533. 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11.
Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Christmas fellowship. 480 Greter St., Macon. The Rev. L.C. Ashford speaking. 478-781-7682. 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
New Fellowship Missionary Baptist
Youth ministry Christmas celebration. 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Christmas concert. 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Watch night service. 475 Church St., Macon. 478-743-8806. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Greater Turner Tabernacle AME
Candlelight service. 1104 Third St., Macon. 478-731-0855. 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
Sandy Valley Baptist Church
Christmas cantata. 1124 S. Houston Lake Road. Free. 478-953-4328. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Byron United Methodist Church
Living Nativity on the lawn. 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. Community Christmas caroling. Meet in church parking lot to go caroling in the community. Hot chocolate and cookies afterward. 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 478-956-5717. 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
St. Paul AME Church
Christmas concert. Refreshments served. 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-477-7397. 7 p.m. Dec. 16.
New Renaissance Memorial Baptist
Ladies in Red program, with Prophetess Mercy D. Anderson speaking. 1175 Cordele Ave. E., Macon. 478-464-0233. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Martha Bowman United Methodist Church
Chancel choir presents the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” with organ and strings. 500 Bass Road, Macon. 478-477-1901. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Union Baptist Church
Christmas Day service. 9 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch night service. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. New Years Day service. 1137 Kitchen St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 11 a. m. Jan. 1.
Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church
Come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. 11 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s celebration. 7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
St. Thomas AME Church, 150th
Bishop Reginald T. Jackson preaching. 205 N. Dooley St., Hawkinsville. 478-892-2344. 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Grace Fellowship Baptist
Celebrating the 23rd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Willie James Colbert Sr. Covered dish dinner served. 186 College Drive, Barnesville. 478-993-5580. 11 a.m. Dec. 4.
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Celebrating the 15th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Curtis Holmes. The Rev. Michael Johnson preaching and Fulton Baptist Church family as guest. 3956 Davis Road, Macon. 478-742-0230. 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
Performances
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Dec. 15, with Nelda Chapman; Jan. 19, with Charles Higgs; Feb. 16, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. November through May.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Fellowship
7-Up program, with praise and worship, dance and mime ministries and various speakers. 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. 478-781-6547. 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
Holly Grove Missionary Baptist
Friends and family day program. Pastor Hosie Waters preaching and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church family as guest. 8241 Thomaston Road, Macon. 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
Eason Hill Baptist Church
The 4 Gospel Writers services, with Pastor Charlie Robinson, Pastor Abraham Crockett, Pastor Gregory Jones and Pastor Lee Wornum Jr. speaking. Special music by Divine Voices of Truth Praise Team and Crockett Family Choir. 2022 Eason Hill Church Road, Montrose. 478-376-4486. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Workshops/Other Events
Music and the Arts at Vineville
“Art From The Heart” exhibit by students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon will be on display through December. 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through December.
New Community Life Church Yard Sale
1987 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-775-5878. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3.
Angel of Hope Interdenominational Candlelight Service
For those who have suffered the loss of a child of any age. Celebrating each child’s life in prayer and music. Refreshments served. St. Christopher’s Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. To reserve an angel ornament in your child’s name, contact Susan Arzt, 478-987-5630. 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
Hope for the Holidays Grief Workshop & Dinner
For those who have suffered the death of a loved one. Workshop participants come together and share stories and discover ways to cope with holiday grief. The Rev. Tina Clark, Project Leader with Hospice Care Options, will lead the session. Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon. Free. 478-746-4846. 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
Mid-Winter Camp Meeting
Prayer, healing, deliverance and prophetic ministry, with Presiding Prelate Bishop W.E. Davis. Cathedral of Restoration, 3120 Westover Drive, Macon. 334-467-6413. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23.
Faith Life Family Church winter classes
Orientation held Jan. 22. Classes begin Jan. 23. 104 Constitution Drive, Warner Robins. For an application, call 478-971-1270 or go to faithlifefamily.com. 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23.
Church Trips
Atlanta Trip to the Honda Battle of the Bands
Sponsored by the Sunday School department of Bethel AME Church, 3607 Earl St., Macon. Held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Will meet and leave from the church. Cost, $40 per person and includes roundtrip coach transportation and admission ticket. 478-737-3813. 11 a.m. (leave) Jan. 28.
Trips To Israel
Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel in 2017, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Women’s Bible Study
Christa Kinde’s study, “Encouraging One Another.” No child care provided. Christ Chapel (front building), 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Dec. 13.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Treasures In The Barn
December specials include a bag of clothes for $3, exclusions apply, and half-price books. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women!” Summit
Women groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N., Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Patty, 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine, pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course in Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
