December 1, 2016 7:41 AM

Praise Dates

Festivals, Marketplaces, Holiday Events

Centerville United Methodist Church

Christmas festival featuring games, bake sale, chicken dinner, live music and more. 600 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville. 478-953-3090. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3.

Faith First Church

Christmas event. 3357 Rice Mill Road, Macon. 478-781-6660. 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Fairview CME Church

The Sounds of Christmas. 3274 Taylor Mill Road, Fort Valley. 478-825-7526. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Greater Allen Chapel AME

Candlelight Communion service, with the Rev. Horace Banks speaking. 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Youth departments present “God’s Indescriable Gift” production. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-4646. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Union Baptist Church

Christmas concert, “Christmas: The Sing-A-Long.” 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

Vineville Baptist Church

Pioneer Christmas luncheon. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. $14, reservations required. Checks payable to Vickie Pool, 653 Forest Circle Drive N., Macon. 478-743-9366. 11 a.m. (social hour), noon lunch Dec. 6.

Oakland Baptist Church

Live Nativity presented, featuring animals and special sound effects. 1509 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-923-3533. 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11.

Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

Christmas fellowship. 480 Greter St., Macon. The Rev. L.C. Ashford speaking. 478-781-7682. 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

New Fellowship Missionary Baptist

Youth ministry Christmas celebration. 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Christmas concert. 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Watch night service. 475 Church St., Macon. 478-743-8806. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Greater Turner Tabernacle AME

Candlelight service. 1104 Third St., Macon. 478-731-0855. 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Sandy Valley Baptist Church

Christmas cantata. 1124 S. Houston Lake Road. Free. 478-953-4328. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Byron United Methodist Church

Living Nativity on the lawn. 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. Community Christmas caroling. Meet in church parking lot to go caroling in the community. Hot chocolate and cookies afterward. 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 478-956-5717. 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

St. Paul AME Church

Christmas concert. Refreshments served. 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-477-7397. 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

New Renaissance Memorial Baptist

Ladies in Red program, with Prophetess Mercy D. Anderson speaking. 1175 Cordele Ave. E., Macon. 478-464-0233. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Martha Bowman United Methodist Church

Chancel choir presents the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” with organ and strings. 500 Bass Road, Macon. 478-477-1901. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Union Baptist Church

Christmas Day service. 9 a.m. Dec. 25. Watch night service. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. New Years Day service. 1137 Kitchen St., Macon. 478-746-9155. 11 a. m. Jan. 1.

Lizella Pentecostal Holiness Church

Come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. 11 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s celebration. 7545 Knoxville Road, Lizella. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Church Anniversaries

(25 years or more)

St. Thomas AME Church, 150th

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson preaching. 205 N. Dooley St., Hawkinsville. 478-892-2344. 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Pastors’ Anniversaries

(10 years or more)

Grace Fellowship Baptist

Celebrating the 23rd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Willie James Colbert Sr. Covered dish dinner served. 186 College Drive, Barnesville. 478-993-5580. 11 a.m. Dec. 4.

Shady Grove Baptist Church

Celebrating the 15th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Curtis Holmes. The Rev. Michael Johnson preaching and Fulton Baptist Church family as guest. 3956 Davis Road, Macon. 478-742-0230. 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Performances

Third Thursday Organ Interludes

Concerts are free, followed by an optional catered lunch for $10 per person. Dec. 15, with Nelda Chapman; Jan. 19, with Charles Higgs; Feb. 16, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; Monday-Friday from March 20-24, will be the Cherry Blossom Series at Mulberry St. United Methodist Church; April 20, with young artists in concert from the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University; May 18, with Alvin Blount. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 478-745-1631 or nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon-12:30 p.m. November through May.

Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings

Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.

Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus

Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.

Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Singalong

Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

Special Services

Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Fellowship

7-Up program, with praise and worship, dance and mime ministries and various speakers. 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. 478-781-6547. 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist

Friends and family day program. Pastor Hosie Waters preaching and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church family as guest. 8241 Thomaston Road, Macon. 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Eason Hill Baptist Church

The 4 Gospel Writers services, with Pastor Charlie Robinson, Pastor Abraham Crockett, Pastor Gregory Jones and Pastor Lee Wornum Jr. speaking. Special music by Divine Voices of Truth Praise Team and Crockett Family Choir. 2022 Eason Hill Church Road, Montrose. 478-376-4486. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31.

Workshops/Other Events

Music and the Arts at Vineville

“Art From The Heart” exhibit by students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon will be on display through December. 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through December.

New Community Life Church Yard Sale

1987 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-775-5878. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3.

Angel of Hope Interdenominational Candlelight Service

For those who have suffered the loss of a child of any age. Celebrating each child’s life in prayer and music. Refreshments served. St. Christopher’s Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. To reserve an angel ornament in your child’s name, contact Susan Arzt, 478-987-5630. 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

Hope for the Holidays Grief Workshop & Dinner

For those who have suffered the death of a loved one. Workshop participants come together and share stories and discover ways to cope with holiday grief. The Rev. Tina Clark, Project Leader with Hospice Care Options, will lead the session. Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon. Free. 478-746-4846. 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

Mid-Winter Camp Meeting

Prayer, healing, deliverance and prophetic ministry, with Presiding Prelate Bishop W.E. Davis. Cathedral of Restoration, 3120 Westover Drive, Macon. 334-467-6413. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23.

Faith Life Family Church winter classes

Orientation held Jan. 22. Classes begin Jan. 23. 104 Constitution Drive, Warner Robins. For an application, call 478-971-1270 or go to faithlifefamily.com. 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23.

Church Trips

Atlanta Trip to the Honda Battle of the Bands

Sponsored by the Sunday School department of Bethel AME Church, 3607 Earl St., Macon. Held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Will meet and leave from the church. Cost, $40 per person and includes roundtrip coach transportation and admission ticket. 478-737-3813. 11 a.m. (leave) Jan. 28.

Trips To Israel

Upcoming trip in April. For more trip dates to Israel in 2017, visit experienceisraelnow.com or call 478-954-3885. April 10-20.

Bible/Book Studies

Women’s Bible Study

The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.

Women’s Bible Study

Christa Kinde’s study, “Encouraging One Another.” No child care provided. Christ Chapel (front building), 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Dec. 13.

Women’s Bible Studies

Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses

Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.

Outreaches

Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry

Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.

Treasures In The Barn

December specials include a bag of clothes for $3, exclusions apply, and half-price books. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Clothing Ministry

Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.

Food Bank

Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank

365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.

Food Crisis Closet

First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.

Samaritan’s Closet

New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Open Doors Mission Closet

Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.

St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures

Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel AME Church Food Bank

3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Soup Kitchen Ministry

Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Clothing Bank

St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Food and Clothing Closet Outreach

Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.

Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry

129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).

Food Bank

Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Food Pantry Distribution

St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.

Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry

144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.

Dorcas House Ministries

Clothing, canned goods and other items, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.

Ongoing Events

Free Prophetic Seminar

International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.

Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings

Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.

Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women!” Summit

Women groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N., Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.

Path to Shine Mentoring Program

Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Patty, 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path to Shine, pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Monday.

Victory Taekwondo

Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry

Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.

Weekly Language Classes

First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).

Zumba with Jessica

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

“Life Works” Making Life Work Together

Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.

A Course in Miracles

Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

Living

