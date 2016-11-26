The best of what’s happening in Middle Georgia for the week of Nov. 27.

“The Polar Express”
Seating is first come, first served. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. Free admission; popcorn and drinks will be for sale. gshf.org. 478-752-1585. 5 p.m. Friday.
“Lessons and Carols”
Presented by the Mercer University Singers, Jack Mitchener, organist, and Mercer Brass Choir. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“The Wiz”
Presented by Theatre Macon. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Danielle Bocchino, music direction by Athens Carter. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60 and up), $15 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. Friday; 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Robins Regional Christmas Parade
Featuring pageant winners, marching bands, school teams, civic groups and businesses from across the midstate. Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lake Tobesofkee Christmas Boat Parade
Meet Santa at 3 p.m. for hot chocolate and cookies before the boat parade begins at 6 p.m. $3 per person; free for children 6 and younger. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. 478-474-8770. 3 p.m. Saturday.
Comments