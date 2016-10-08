The best of what’s happening in Middle Georgia for the week of Oct. 9

Second Sunday Concert Series
Featuring Great Peacock; presented by Bragg Jam. The Brick will be selling food and beverage. Picnics, lawn chairs and pets are welcome; no tents or grills. Coleman Hill Park. Free. braggjam.org. 6 p.m. Sunday.
Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. For a complete schedule of events, as well as midway ride tickets, visit gnfa.com. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Toast and Taste at the Hay House
Enjoy samples of brews, wines and spirits produced in Georgia. Plus a chef competition between some of the greatest chefs, restaurants and caterers in Macon. Join the raffle and enjoy the items for sale at the live auction. $40. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
“Hotel Transylvania 2”
Outdoor movie in the park. Bring chairs and blankets (no seating will be available). Concessions will be sold. Free; but reservations required by calling 478-752-8257, extension 222. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. 6 p.m. Friday.
Motown Night at the Tubman
Music by Harold E. Thomas and the Danger Zone and AJ the DJ. Come dressed as your favorite Motown artist. Contests, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and more. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. $25 Tubman museum members; $30 non-members. tubmanmuseum.com. 7-11 p.m. Friday.
Comments