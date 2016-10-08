Book events

Camille Esther Book Signing
The author will be available to sign copies of her book, “Dorian the Daring.” Macon-Bibb County Public Library, 6504 Houston Road. 405-310-1533. Michelle Whitman, michelle@keymgc.com. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Belk Lecture
Featuring Karen Bray, Wesleyan assistant professor of religion and philosophy. Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 11:15 a.m. Oct. 20.
Used Book Sale
Hosted by the AAUW Houston-Peach Branch. Proceeds benefit local educational endeavors. Galleria Mall, Centerville. Free admission. Special sales: Half-price books from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22; “Bag or Box” sale from noon-2 p.m. Oct. 22. 478-918-2666. houstonpeachaauw-ga.aauw.net. Noon-9 p.m. Oct. 20; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 21; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Andalusia Farm Book Group
Drop-in opportunity for anyone interested in a group discussion about the short story selection of the month. Bruce Gentry facilitates the conversation. Book selections: Sept. 29: “The Enduring Chill”; Oct. 27: “The Comforts of Home.” Free. Andalusia Farm, 2628 N. Columbia St., Milledgeville. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Amy Greene Reading
Campbell-Stripling distinguished writer-in-residence Amy Greene is the author of “Bloodroot” and “Long Man.” Benson Room, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Also speaking at Wesleyan’s Taylor Hall Amphitheater: 11:15 a.m. Oct. 27.
Macon Writers Group
Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Membership in the group is open and free, and writing of every sort is accepted. For more information, email trayers.shane@gmail.com. 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.
Kids story times
Bibb Public Libraries
West Bibb Public Library, 5580 Thomaston Road: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0818. Shurling Public Library, 1769 Shurling Drive: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0875. Lanford Public Library, 6504 Houston Road: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 478-621-6973. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, 478-744-0859. Riverside Public Library, Rivergate Shopping Center, 110 Holiday Drive N.: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 478-757-8900.
Nola Brantley Public Library
721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 2 and younger; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2-5; Teen Budding Artist program at 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; Construct and Create Club for ages 8 and older at 5 p.m. second Thursdays; Family Night at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. Home-school programs: 1 p.m. Thursday for grades K-2, 1:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 6-12. 478-923-0128.
Perry Public Library
1201 Washington St., Perry. 10:15 a.m. Monday for ages 1-3; 11 a.m. Monday for ages 4 and younger; 10:15 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5; Family Night at 6 p.m. second Tuesdays; Teen Night at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. 478-987-3050.
Centerville Public Library
206 Gunn Road, Centerville. Bedtime stories at 6:30 p.m. on first Tuesdays; 6 p.m. second Tuesdays for third- through sixth-graders; 6 p.m. third Tuesdays for ages 11-17; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 and younger; 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-3; and 10:30 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5. Home-school program for grades K-12 at 2 p.m. Monday. 478-953-4500.
Peach County Public Libraries
Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fort Valley: 11 a.m. Thursday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron: 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-956-2200.
Email rmartinez@macon.com; mail “Book Events,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31208.
