Praise Dates

Festivals, Bazaars, Marketplaces
Liberty United Methodist Church Marketplace
Featuring glass etching, Magical Stitch, Tastefully Simple, Bird Talk, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, jewelry, pottery, baked goods, sub lunch and much more. 6511 Houston Road, Macon. Free admission. 478-788-5343. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1.
Vineville Baptist Church Fall Bazaar
Cafe, bakery, gently used area, jewelry, gift shoppe, crafts, pantry, international and national market, children’s activity area and more. Spaghetti supper by reservations on Oct. 7 and grilled chicken on Oct. 8. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-743-9366. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Byron United Methodist Fall Festival
Vendor booths, country store, bookstore, yard sale, sweet shop, snack shop with breakfast and lunch foods, Boston butts, silent auction, children’s activities with games, face painting, inflatables and much more. Main Street and West Heritage Boulevard, Byron. 478-956-5717. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15.
First Baptist Church of Christ Fall Festival
Carnival games, inflatables, hayride, pony rides, cake walk, face painting, food and more. 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30.
All Saints Episcopal Women’s Marketplace
Reserve your spot. Inside spots are 6-by-6. Outside spots are under our tent and can use our 6-foot table or you can bring your own. Lunch will be served; bake sale of homemade goodies to purchase. Casseroles can be picked up that are preordered. Casseroles are sweet potato, hash brown, broccoli, squash, corn, chicken. Deadline for table space is Oct. 24 and cost is $35 and you keep all your profits. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. For table reservations or vendors, call 478-923-1791 or lindaschristie@gmail.com. All casseroles are $12. Call 478-960-1333 for casserole orders. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist, 131st
The Rev. Jackie Lamar-Epps preaching at 7:30 a.m. and Pastor Richard Gammage at 10:45 a.m. 795 Maynard St., Macon. 478-746-0370. 7:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sept. 18.
Progressive Missionary Baptist, 44th
Pastor Otha Everett preaching and Greater Union Baptist Church as guest. 2290 Second St., Macon. 478-743-4117. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Magnolia Baptist, 84th
The Rev. Michael Harvey preaching and the House of Prayer of Forsyth as guest. 1228 Jackson St., Macon. 478-742-3889. 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Central Union Baptist
Celebrating the 15th pastoral anniversary of Pastor K. Daniel Dawsey, with the Rev. Gregory Homer preaching. 501 Preston St., Fort Valley. 478-825-2958. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
White Springs Baptist
Celebrating the 28th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Preston King, with the Bishop Grover Flagg preaching. 2488 Sgoda Road, Macon. 478-745-8222. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church
Celebrating the 41st pastoral anniversary of Pastor Walter L. and Beverly W. Glover. The Rev. M. Davis preaching and Greater Ephesus Baptist Church family of Atlanta as guest. 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-394-2383. 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
Performances
Bloomfield Baptist Church
Gospel concert on the lawn. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. 4261 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-361-5278. 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
Kendall Heights Church of God
Red Back Hymnal Night. 829 Jordan Mill Road, Sandersville. 478-552-8572. 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Male choir celebrating their 33rd anniversary. 8202 Ga. 96, Jeffersonville. 478-954-2692. 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
St. Matthew Baptist
Pre-anniversary musical concert, with Thomas Bailey and Total Praise. 1211 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-743-0706. 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Little Rogers CME Church
Male Choir celebrating their 23rd choir anniversary. 9754 Thomaston Road, Macon. 478-935-2776. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Music and the Arts at Vineville
The Celtic Company from Atlanta in concert. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
New Grace in Concert
Open Bible Tabernacle Baptist Church, 6490 Sandypoint Road, Lizella. Love offering. 478-935-8163. 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
Centerville United Methodist Church
The Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus and the Sweet Georgia Sound (Sweet Adeline) in concert. Snacks served. 600 N. Houston Lake Road Blvd., Centerville. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 3.
True Faith Church of God in Christ
October Mania featuring Debra Snipes, Renewed, Sensational Jubilees, the Adside Sisters, Gospel Motivators and the Twiggs County Community Male Choir. 2048 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. Sponsored by the Upper Mount Zion Baptist Church. $20, advance; $25 at door. 478-207-4321. 4 p.m. (doors open), 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Friendship Baptist Church
Fifth Sunday sing, with Sandra and Friends in concert. 3139 Friendship Church Road, Dry Branch. The Rev. Charles Carter, 478-731-5009. 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Sing-A-Long
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
New Beginnings Bible Church
Relocated to 3656 Brownley Drive (off Williamson Road), Macon. 478-254-3154. 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist-Bolingbroke
Installation service for the Rev. Jonathan Lowder, with the Rev. Tolan Morgan preaching and Fellowship Bible Church as guest. Mount Zion Church Road, Monroe County, Bolingbroke. 478-994-5107. 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
Mount Vernon Baptist
Missionary day program, with Dorothy Cummings speaking. Societies are asked to wear white. 737 Pansy Ave., Macon. 478-745-4010. 10:45 a.m. Sept. 18.
Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church
Women’s day program, with the Rev. Latosha Ramsey speaking. 1180 Bartlett St., Macon. 478-746-0422. 11 a.m. Sept. 18.
Smith Chapel Baptist
Men’s day program, with the Rev. John H. Ford Jr. preaching. 6464 Hopewell Road, Musella. 478-741-5987. 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
White Chapel AME Church
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Wilbur Greene preaching and New Damascus Baptist Church family as guest. Old Ga. 11, Round Oak. 478-986-4281. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Green’s Tabernacle Baptist
Celebrating the 18th anniversary of the Alpha and Omega Seniors Ministry, with Pastor Paul Kelley preaching and Greater Little Rock Baptist Church family as guest. 5310 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-7817. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Grady Mission Baptist
Men’s and women’s day program, with Bertha Little speaking. Light dinner served. 2625 Broadway, Macon. 478-785-6468. 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
Bibb Mount Zion Baptist
Celebrating the anniversary of the Good Samaritan Lodge. Elder Herman Dennis speaking. 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon. 478-788-2766. 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
New Fellowship Baptist
Macon Sunday Best program, with the Rev. Wayne Evan, the Rev. Coby McKinzie, the Rev. Donald William, Minister Johnathan Nash, the Anointed Ones and Bishop Means. 475 Church St., Macon. 478-743-8806. 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Word Christian Fellowship
Pastoral celebration for Pastor Altovis S. Russell, with Bishop B.L. James preaching Sept. 23 and Pastor Charles P. Gibson on Sept. 25. 957 Hillcrest Blvd., Macon. 478-335-7090. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Greater Allen Chapel AME Church
Day in White program, with the Rev. Ida McClain speaking. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-6703. 10:15 a.m. Sept. 25.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist
100 Men in Gray program, with the Rev. James L. Bumpus preaching. 777 Elm St., Macon. 478-742-0575. 10:45 a.m. Sept. 25.
St. Luke Baptist
Women’s day program, with the Rev. Dianne “Nikki” Brown preaching. 1180 Haywood Road, Macon. 478-746-1451. 11 a.m. Sept. 25.
Cornerstone of Praise Church
Women’s day program, with Prophetess Joyce Miller speaking. Light refreshments served. 3495 O’Hara Drive S., Macon. 478-972-2850. 11 a.m. Sept. 25.
Grace Fellowship Baptist
Ordination service, with the Rev. R.L. Henderson Sr. preaching. Dinner served. 186 College Drive, Barnesville. 478-993-5580. 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Revivals/Homecomings
D.D. Memorial Baptist Church
Homecoming, with the Rev. Donald Miller preaching and Ocmulgee Baptist as guest. 10:15 a.m. Sept. 18. Revival, with Pastor Rolston Mondaize preaching. 12041 U. S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-743-6216. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21.
Dixon United Methodist Church
Homecoming, with the Rev. Tommy Odum preaching. 6637 Sandy Point Road, Lizella. Lunch served. 478-825-2053. 11 a.m. Sept. 18.
Friendship Baptist Church
Homecoming, with special music from Kindred Spirit. Covered dish luncheon. 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Revival, with the Rev. Bob Powell preaching and special music nightly. 3139 Friendship Church Road, Dry Branch. The Rev. Charles Carter, 478-731-5009. 7 p.m. Sept. 19-23.
Fort Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church
Revival services, with Pastor Willie Wooten preaching. 331 Peach Circle, Fort Valley. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-23.
Turner Chapel AME
Revival, with the Rev. John Norfleet preaching Sept. 20, the Rev. Cynthia Hughes on Sept. 21, the Rev. Johnny Sanders on Sept. 22. 153 Dollie St., Gray. 478-361-3414. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-22.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist
Homecoming (130th) celebration events: A night of praise and worship featuring Sheila Hughes, the New Believers, the Phillips Starlettes, Ingrid Brown, Sandy Buckner, Men of Worship, the Thomas Family and Betty Stewart. 2789 Millerfield Road. 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Revival, with the Rev. Melton McKinney preaching Sept. 22 and the Rev. Timothy D. French on Sept. 23. 2789 Millerfield Road. 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23. Founders day banquet held at the Shiloh Center, 3617 Masseyville Road, Macon. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Celebration concludes with worship services Sept. 25, with Minister Mable Randall preaching at 10 a.m. and the Rev. Nathaniel Snead Jr. at 2:30 p.m. 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Camp Hope AME Church
Homecoming, with the Rev. Stephen Summerow preaching and Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church family as guest. 114 Camp Hope Church Road, Macon. 478-254-8594. 3 p.m. Sept. 25.
Mount Nebo Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Anthony Q. Corbett preaching and Lundy Chapel Baptist as guest. 708 Hightower Road, Macon. 478-788-0081. 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
Grace Fellowship Baptist
Revival, with the Rev. Fred Moore Sr. preaching. 186 College Drive, Barnesville. 478-993-5580. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5-7.
Houston Heights Baptist Church
Homecoming, with covered dish luncheon afterward. 4439 Tech Drive, Macon. 478-788-4911. 11 a.m. Oct. 9.
Workshops/Other Events
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Music and the Arts at Vineville: “Porcelain Dolls, Wall Hangings and Textiles”
Presentation by Hilda Wilson through the month of September. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. Free. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Living Proof” Beth Moore Simulcast and Lunch
Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Welcome Center or rockspringsonline.com. 770-229-8663. 9 a.m. (doors open), 10:20 a.m. (simulcast) Sept. 17.
Byron United Methodist Church “A Time For Us” Ladies Conference
Laurie Jo Upchurch speaking. Lunch served. 103 W. Heritage St., Byron. Love offering. 478-956-5717, byronumch@windstream.net or violet0904@outlook.com. 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17.
“No Longer A Victim ... But a Victor” Conference
Pastor Deirtre Cotton speaking Sept. 16. Pastor Frances Kirkland, Pastor Ernestine Pemberton and the Rev. Brenda Howard speaking Sept. 17. Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Fellowship, 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. Registration: $25. 478-781-6547. 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17.
Health Fair and Voters Registration Drive
Tremont Temple Baptist Church, 5263 Bloomfield Road, Macon. Sponsored also by Power Source Unlimited Inc. 478-538-6045 or 478-788-3004. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17.
Prayer Breakfast
Minister Barbara Willis speaking. Mount Lebanon Baptist, 3805 Bloomfield Drive, Macon. 478-784-9804. 10 a.m. Sept. 17.
Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows of Macon and Vicinity Meeting
Meeting at the home of Hattie Daughtry. 478-935-8541. 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
Andy Cook Presents “Israel Virtual Tour” Lessons
Virtual tours to Jerusalem, the Sea of Galilee, the Judean wilderness and more. Musella Baptist Church, 5430 U.S. 341 N., Musella. 478-836-2936. 11 a.m. Sept. 18, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19-21.
Union Baptist Association 150th Annual Session
Musical on Sept. 19. Moderator will be the Rev. Walter L. Glover and he will be delivering his 40th address Sept. 21. New Hope Baptist Church, 1300 Washington St., Perry. 478-788-1552. 7 p.m. Sept. 19-22.
Youth Lock-In & Bash
All youth welcome. Ministry through dance, flag, rap, poetry, song and more. The House of Shekinah Glory, 3752 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon. Register, 478-501-0408 or email, bookingmdhministries@gmail.com. Registration ends Sept. 21. 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
Community Clean Cleanup and Free Clothes
Free clothes and shoes for children and adults and hot dogs and drinks. Sponsored by the Hillcrest Height Zone. Meet at A Becoming Sight Worship Center, 3567 Morgan Drive, Macon. 478-320-1875. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24.
St. Luke Baptist Women’s Day Luncheon
Women’s day luncheon, with Patricia Duncan speaking. 1180 Haywood Road, Macon. 478-746-1451. Noon Sept. 24.
Church Trips
Atlanta Married Couple’s Weekend Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church’s Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Le Meridien Perimeter Hotel, Atlanta. Cost: $386 per couple ($120 nonrefundable registration fee included.) For more information, contact Marquita Hawkins, 478-737-1063 or Marq7654@aol.com. Oct. 14-16.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Women’s Bible Study
Beth Moore’s study, “Entrusted: A Study of II Timothy.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Sept. 19-Oct. 17.
Women’s Bible Study
Andy Stanley study, “Your Move.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Oct. 24-Nov. 14.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies offering Bible courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Treasures In The Barn
Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Children’s Clothing
For children up to age 6. Family Advancement Ministries, 570 High Place, Macon. Call 478-745-7165.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
