Gunshot victim found dead in West Bibb County ditch

The body of a gunshot victim has been found in a ditch in West Bibb County Friday morning.





Bibb County deputy corner Lonnie Miley has called this a homicide and the GBI and members of the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office are on the scene in the 4400 block of Dixon Road, which is not too far from Eisenhower Parkway.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said a man leaving his driveway found the body of the deceased man and called authorities. Although the manner of death has yet to be confirmed, this would be Bibb County's 17th homicide victim in little more than four months of 2018.





Bibb County Sheriff's Sergeant Clay William said 911 got a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. He said the man has a gunshot wound to the head.

