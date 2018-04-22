Rain stops Sunday events

Two popular events planned in Macon on Sunday were stopped due to rain.
The Museum of Arts and Sciences Pet Show that had been planned has been canceled while the Open Streets Macon will be postponed to another day to be determined.
The pet show was to be held at Northside Coliseum Hospital. Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Jones said in an email Sunday morning that the weather has led to it being canceled.
An email from Rachel Hollar, executive director of Bike Walk Macon, stated that the forecast indicated the rain would continue through the afternoon, therefore Open Streets Macon would be "rescheduled for a brighter day." The event was to block off two miles of Cherry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to motorized traffic, giving pedestrians and bicyclists free reign.
Comments