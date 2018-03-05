Longtime county commissioner files papers for state House run

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel is making a bid for a different office this year: state lawmaker.
He filed the requisite paperwork Monday to run for the state House 141 seat, now held by Allen Peake, relinquishing his commission post.
"I've represented a good portion of House District 141 for about 18 years (including) the school board, and I feel like I have enough knowledge and experience to hit the ground running," Bechtel said, clutching a folder of papers he'd just received when he registered to run in Atlanta.
Bechtel, a former Bibb County commissioner, also served on the Bibb school board for 12 years. His decision to seek the House seat means there will have to be a special election to fill his commission post.
So far, three Republicans including Bechtel have signed up to run for the seat. Shane Mobley founded Southern Sleep Technologies, a company that diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. Todd Tolbert is a financial planner.
The seat came open when Peake announced he wouldn't run again. The district covers part of north Bibb County and about half of Monroe County.
There may yet be more people in the race. Qualifying doesn't end until Friday.
