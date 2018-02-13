State lawmakers trying to loosen grip of strong painkillers on Georgians

In a rough 48 hours last June, Macon emergency rooms admitted more than a dozen people who had swallowed apparently fake Percocets.
The craving for a strong painkiller drove each patient to get little yellow pills from people who didn’t care what they were selling.
A hospital medical director said he’d never seen so many overdoses in such a short time. Law enforcement, including the GBI, tracked what the sheriff called “poison.” Most people survived, but law enforcement suspected the pills in four deaths.
That’s the tale of what Georgia’s trying to beat, the pain to people and the cost to the public purse of what’s called the “opioid epidemic.”
“It’s not just an Atlanta problem, it’s a problem in middle Georgia,” said state Sen. Larry Walker III, R-Perry. “It’s ruining lives and killing people and probably driving up our crime.”
Sometimes folks get into opioids with a legitimate painkiller prescription after a surgery, for example. But that family of chemicals, which includes heroin, is addictive.
Opioid addiction drives folks to get drugs where they can. Sometimes by asking several doctors in a row, called “doctor shopping.” Or maybe going to the black market, where things that are stronger than heroin are for sale.
Hospitals come in when there’s an overdose, a tainted batch, a baby born addicted. Emergency rooms fill up, cops run after the pushers. And then there are the Georgians who wrestle with addictive disease.
Renee Unterman has met countless people with stories of addiction. The state Senator’s name has been on many of the bricks in the legal wall that’s supposed to protect Georgians from the flood of strong opioids.
She looked up to the second floor of the Senate chamber, where the guests sit, as she presented Senate Bill 352 earlier this month. “I dedicate this bill to two mothers,” she said, looking toward Kathi Abraham and Lisa Manning, mothers whose sons Joseph and Dustin died of suspected opioid overdoses on the same day last year. The families lived in the same subdivision, just four streets apart.
“We have people peddling lethal substances,” said Unterman, R-Buford.
Her Senate Bill 352, unanimously approved, does a couple of things.
It creates the office of a sort of drug czar, an executive director of substance abuse, addiction and related disorders, who will oversee a state Commission on Substance Abuse and Recovery. They’ll work to unify efforts effort among state and local agencies — like law enforcement, public health officials and others — who confront the addiction and substance abuse crisis.
It also explicitly bans a scam that has kept prosecutors in places like Delray Beach, Florida, busy: so-called “patient brokering.” That’s when owners of spurious halfway houses accept kickbacks for sending well-insured patients to equally spurious outpatient treatment programs, which bilk the insurer. No one gets real treatment.
“This is a long, long journey,” Unterman said near the end of her speech. She said she intends to be back next year, to keep working on the latest opioid front.
The state is trying to keep from going the way of places like Kentucky and Ohio, those states where opioid addiction rates are the highest.
Numerous states and hundreds of counties have sued opioid manufacturers, accusing them of deceptive marketing and downplaying opioid risk. Plaintiffs like Fulton County say it costs taxpayers: morgue space, police time. Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties launched such lawsuits earlier this month.
Neil Campbell said it means something to see “recovery” in Unterman’s bill, that people who are in long-term recovery, like her, are at the table. She’s executive director of the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.
“The messages that you get around addiction are just so grim, and that’s not true. People can get better,” she said.
But she also said Georgia — and the country — are ten years behind, that overdoses really started increasing in the early 2000s.
“Not only are we playing catch up, our heads are in the sand about what we can do about it,” she said.
The Council does some direct services, like peer support, working with people whose lives are moving much faster than stately pace of government, education or much of anything else.
“We hear, every day, people struggle: ‘I can’t get my kid into care, I have to get my kid arrested in order to get services because the only thing here is a drug court,’” Campbell said. “If someone has diabetes, they can get help. If they have addiction, where can they go?”
One place that offers such services — among many other services — is the Phoenix Health Center in Warner Robins. It’s part of a network of such centers statewide that get public funding and take clients regardless of ability to pay.
Some 14 percent of all people enrolled in substance abuse services there have an opioid-related addiction, said its interim director, Beth Ragan.
She said opioids are a high priority for the state department that works with centers like hers; they’re making sure the centers are trained and ready to help.
“As the statistics show increases, even though we’re not feeling it at the significant rate that other areas are feeling it, it doesn’t mean that we won’t, and so we have to be prepared if and when that happens,” Ragan said.
No matter what the substance though, addiction recovery involves “wraparound” services: follow-up care, therapy, helping people develop skills, helping them overcome whatever drives the behavior, she and her staff say.
Meanwhile, back at the state Legislature, Walker is carrying another incremental bill, another one of the bricks in the wall Georgia is trying to put up between opioids and addiction. Georgia health care providers are supposed to log opioid prescriptions in a database, so that they can see if patients are getting a lot of prescriptions. His bill would allow law enforcement from other states look in the database, if they have a search warrant. It's meant to remove state borders in investigation of possible criminal cases.
Though Walker, like others, says there's more to be done.
“I think you could throw as much money as you wanted to at this problem and it would still be a problem,” said Walker.
Unterman also said more needs to be done. She’s got some plans to try and get new money for fighting the epidemic in the budget for the year that begins in July.
Time is getting short this year: the annual legislative session ends on March 29.
