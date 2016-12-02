Man killed on train tracks in Warner Robins in Houston County

One person died early Friday when he was hit by a train in Warner Robins.
Warner Robins police public information officer Jennifer Parson said officers were alerted at about 2:30 a.m. that a man had been hit on the tracks.
The crossing at Armed Forces and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards was closed for nearly two hours as authorities investigated the accident.
Trains were running again early Friday morning as commuters were heading to nearby Robins Air Force Base.
The person’s identity has not been released yet, but Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said it was a black man.
Authorities are working to notify the man’s family before his name is released.
