For an elegant meal in an elegant setting, head to this well-known ristorante

Now that it’s spring, it’s time to peel off your winter duds, put on something nice, and treat yourself to something other than chili.
Marco's brick exterior along Forsyth Road belies the elegant interior complete with well-stocked bar and a weekend pianist. Tuscan tones of orange and facsimiles of windows and doors give a feeling of an outdoor piazza and you’re just watching the crowd go by.
We started with an ultra-rich lobster bisque, served in a plain white bowl to show off its elegance. We resisted the antipasto platter but wished we hadn’t when we saw a wooden cheese board laden with cured meats and imported cheeses. Next time.
Pastas range from $18.50-$21 and are the cheaper option if you're on a budget. You can still have a lovely shrimp scampi with cherry tomatoes, a ravioli of the day (ricotta and spinach, the night we dined), or the house specialty risotto.
If you want to eat more fish but think it's too fishy, you must try their Filetto di Pangasio for $29. This tender fish is pan seared for a lovely crunchiness and topped with tomatoes and capers with a white wine sauce. The grilled salmon for $27 was served with the same potato gratin and pepper, squash, and carrot medley as my Pangasio.
Other main courses include pan-seared sea scallops in a saffron sauce, veal or chicken scaloppine with lemon and capers, a ribeye with compound butter and Gorgonzola, and a classic lasagna. They are also well-known for their baked branzino, which is baked in rock salt and filleted tableside, and their Osso bucco, a Milanese specialty of cross-cut veal shanks braised with vegetables, white wine, and broth and served with saffron risotto.
Servings can be a little small, but that leaves room for tiramisu, chocolate lava cakes or bananas foster. If you want to try several options all at once, make plans (immediately) to attend their Easter brunch buffet with rib-eye carving station for $39.95. It's time to come out of hibernation.
Marco Ristorante Italiano
☆☆☆1/2
Address: 4581 Forsyth Road
Phone: 478-405-5660
Website: marcomacon.com
Hours: 5:00 p.m.-close Monday-Saturday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 98
Wheelchair-accessible: yes
Price range: $18.50-$41
