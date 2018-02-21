Italian restaurant close to being something really special

Every town needs a good Italian restaurant and now Forsyth has one of its own. Minori’s Italian Ristorante, a lovely little place on the charming square, plays old-style accordion music and is lowly lit by candles and small fixtures throughout the brick-walled former hotel.
Our meal began with a bowl of soft bread in garlic butter plus a salad to share. While I would like to see each of these stepped up, they were sufficient while we waited for our appetizer. We chose zucchini di fritto, a generous serving with marinara for $7. Other appetizers include deep-fried, hand-breaded mozzarella; mushrooms stuffed with spinach, cheese, and house-made Italian sausage; veal, pork, and beef meatballs with ricotta; and calamari with roasted red pepper sauce.
For my entree, I had the lasagna Napoletana for $13 with plenty left over for the next day’s lunch. The pasta dishes are very reasonably priced, like the fettuccini grassi (their take on Alfredo) for $11, baked ravioli for $12, and carbonara Bella with pancetta for $13. My guest’s filet mignon was not quite to his liking, even at $30. It was cooked as ordered but was a bit bland in spite of its mushroom demi-glace and the vegetable sides came out much later than the meat. Other entrees from the specialties part of the menu include eggplant rollatini, pesto shrimp skewers, pan-seared scallops, and Osso buco, all ranging from $16-$32.
For dessert we had the tiramisu and a cup of coffee, but other choices include cannoli, creme brulee cheesecake, zeppole, and lava cake. Our service was friendly, but at this point in our meal, all of our plates — from bread and salad to dessert — were still piled on our table.
Lunch features their dinner pastas plus panini such as a meatball sub for $8, a caprese grilled cheese for $7, and a grilled chicken panini for $9. Kids can have cheese ravioli, spaghetti, fettuccini, or a grilled cheese for $6 any time of the day.
With a few tweaks, Minori’s will be packing the place every night. For now, it is a pleasant place to have a pasta dinner, a shared dessert and a glass of wine.
Minori’s Italian Ristorante
☆☆☆
Address: 22 W. Main Street, Forsyth
Phone: 478-993-2300
Website: minorisitalian.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. amd 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: Yes
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 99
Price range: $8-$30
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
