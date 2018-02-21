Lasagna Napoletana with hand-rolled meatballs and whole milk mozzarella is one of the options at Minori’s Italian Ristorante.
Italian restaurant close to being something really special

By Eaton Wright

Special to The Telegraph

February 21, 2018 01:55 PM

Every town needs a good Italian restaurant and now Forsyth has one of its own. Minori’s Italian Ristorante, a lovely little place on the charming square, plays old-style accordion music and is lowly lit by candles and small fixtures throughout the brick-walled former hotel.

Our meal began with a bowl of soft bread in garlic butter plus a salad to share. While I would like to see each of these stepped up, they were sufficient while we waited for our appetizer. We chose zucchini di fritto, a generous serving with marinara for $7. Other appetizers include deep-fried, hand-breaded mozzarella; mushrooms stuffed with spinach, cheese, and house-made Italian sausage; veal, pork, and beef meatballs with ricotta; and calamari with roasted red pepper sauce.

For my entree, I had the lasagna Napoletana for $13 with plenty left over for the next day’s lunch. The pasta dishes are very reasonably priced, like the fettuccini grassi (their take on Alfredo) for $11, baked ravioli for $12, and carbonara Bella with pancetta for $13. My guest’s filet mignon was not quite to his liking, even at $30. It was cooked as ordered but was a bit bland in spite of its mushroom demi-glace and the vegetable sides came out much later than the meat. Other entrees from the specialties part of the menu include eggplant rollatini, pesto shrimp skewers, pan-seared scallops, and Osso buco, all ranging from $16-$32.

For dessert we had the tiramisu and a cup of coffee, but other choices include cannoli, creme brulee cheesecake, zeppole, and lava cake. Our service was friendly, but at this point in our meal, all of our plates — from bread and salad to dessert — were still piled on our table.

Lunch features their dinner pastas plus panini such as a meatball sub for $8, a caprese grilled cheese for $7, and a grilled chicken panini for $9. Kids can have cheese ravioli, spaghetti, fettuccini, or a grilled cheese for $6 any time of the day.

With a few tweaks, Minori’s will be packing the place every night. For now, it is a pleasant place to have a pasta dinner, a shared dessert and a glass of wine.

Minori’s Italian Ristorante

Address: 22 W. Main Street, Forsyth

Phone: 478-993-2300

Website: minorisitalian.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. amd 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday

Payment: Credit card, cash

Smoking: No

Alcohol: Yes

Kids Menu: Yes

Noise Level: Low

Health Rating: 99

Price range: $8-$30

Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.

