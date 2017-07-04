Eat like music stars at these four Macon restaurants

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:17 The Rookery's Allman Burger is all blended up Pause 1:25 Patterson Street property owner: Blight hurts 1:05 Owner recounts robbery behind his Warner Robins restaurant when two workers shot 0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 0:57 Ronnie Brown talks Kirby Smart, UGA's chances in SEC East 3:44 Houston County's Robin Hines takes on statewide role 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:33 Fighting blight by mapping parcels in Macon-Bibb County 2:33 Sarah Lawrence talks about prayers said at death scene of woman hit by truck Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Rookery has cooked up a twist on one of its most popular burgers for the James Beard Foundation's Blended Burger Project contest. They call it: the Allman One Way Out Burger. Thais Ackerman tackerman@macon.com

The Rookery has cooked up a twist on one of its most popular burgers for the James Beard Foundation's Blended Burger Project contest. They call it: the Allman One Way Out Burger. Thais Ackerman tackerman@macon.com