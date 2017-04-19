Big Picture’s creative take on burgers a must try

I’ve been thinking about my burger for at least 24 hours now. The ingredients were pretty normal, but Big Picture Burgers in Kathleen is on to something I’ve never seen done at a burger place — and it’s delicious.
When I was growing up, my mom would always put the grilled burgers and hot dogs back into the bun bag to steam them with the meat inside. Big Picture Burgers does something similar. After grilling the bottom bun (with butter, I think) and assembling the burger as ordered, they loosely place a parchment paper around it and let it sit for a minute. The result is a backyard-tasting burger with a slight crunch to the bottom bun. Heavenly.
The restaurant’s movie theme is extended from the decor to the menu. We tried the Big Picture Classic, the Jaws with double cheese and double bacon, and the Terminator with two half-pound patties and double everything. All of them were juicy beef patties with that slightly crunchy, steamed bun and whatever usual toppings you want.
Each designed burger can be made with beef, ground turkey or ground chicken, so I had the Godfather with turkey, homemade spicy pimento cheese, jalapeños, bacon and spicy pickles — so very good.
Other burger choices include the High Noon with barbecue sauce and bacon, the Lord of the Rings with grilled onions and onion rings, and the Casablanca with blue cheese and mushrooms. They also have steak and chicken phillies, hot dogs and chicken tenders. Kid meals cost about $5 and include fries and a drink.
Here’s my best advice: Stick with the burgers and don’t stray into the chicken finger sandwich or wings. If I factored those into this review, the star rating would have been just three stars.
The cheese fries, sweet potato fries and fried pickles are fine but nothing extraordinary. We didn’t try the salads, but the $5.99 or less price means you can try them out without losing your shirt.
If you live near Kathleen, you should definitely try this place out. If you live farther away and just love burgers, it’s worth the drive to find a burger this good at a price this decent.
Big Picture Burgers
☆☆☆1/2
Address: 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen
Phone: 478-987-0512
Website: bigpicburgers.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: Yes
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 100
Price range: $7.99-$14.99
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
