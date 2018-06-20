Here's where you can celebrate Independence Day in Middle Georgia

Independence Day events begin Sunday in Middle Georgia, filling skies with fireworks and making celebrations plentiful.
In Houston County, Perry, Centerville and Warner Robins coordinate to create more than a week of festivities.
Perry leads with its Independence Day parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Sunday downtown and travels to the Freedom Fireworks Celebration at 7 p.m. at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
It’s free, and officials encourage family picnics or buying food from vendors. Kids activities abound and live music is by Soulosophy.
“It kicks off a week-plus of celebrating our country,” said Darlene McLendon, president and CEO of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s for all Middle Georgia, and I’m proud Houston County pulls together to honor our nation, people, veterans and of course active duty military. We’re proud to have two Houston County World War II veterans as parade grand marshals, Carroll Underwood and Emory Wilson.”
McLendon said she’s particularly excited the U.S. Army’s Silver Wings parachute team will again perform.
“They carry flags from each branch of service and a replica U.S. flag,” she said. “It is glorious, and of course they land on a dot. Quite impressive.”
Next is Centerville’s June 29 celebration. It’s 6-9:30 p.m. on East Church Street and hosted by the city and Center Park at Centerville. Officials say there will be food trucks, kids activities, live music and fireworks at sundown. It is free.
On July 3, Warner Robins’ well-known Independence Day Concert and Fireworks will mark 36 years. Gates open at 6 p.m. at McConnell-Talbot Stadium on South Davis Drive, and headlining the concert is platinum-selling country artist, Hunter Hayes.
Warner Robins’ Betty Cantrell, Nashville recording artist and Miss America 2016, will also be featured.
Celebrating the nation’s 242nd birthday is primary, but Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said there are other significant birthdays to celebrate as well.
“I’m especially excited this year that we’re celebrating Warner Robins’ 75th birthday at the concert and that Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller and the Air Force Reserve Command at Robins Air Force Base is partnering with us and presenting the concert," Toms said. "The Air Force Reserve is celebrating its 70th anniversary. We’re making one big celebration of it.”
For the 24th year in Macon, Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks will be on July 4 at Lake Tobesofkee.
Donald Bracewell Jr., Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area manager, said this year there will be as much fun as ever, but the cost will be lower to get in with admission at $5 per carload versus previous year’s $3 per person fee.
“The parks and beaches will be open as usual and fireworks will conclude the day at 9:15 p.m.,” he said. “We’ll stop letting people enter at 8 p.m., so take note of that. The Loose Skrews band will play live for us at 6 p.m. at Sandy Beach, and during the day people can enjoy all the usual activities like swimming, boating, sunbathing, picnics, disc golf, volleyball and all that sort of thing as they celebrate the fourth and all it means to us.”
Independence Day Celebrations
Perry: 6 p.m. Sunday Independence Day parade in downtown and 7 p.m. Freedom Fireworks at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. Free.
Centerville: 6 p.m. June 29, Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks, Church Street. Free.
Warner Robins: 6 p.m. July 3, Independence Day Celebration Concert and Fireworks, McConnell-Talbot Stadium on South Davis Drive. Free.
Macon: July 4, Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks. $5 per car.
