A comedy about secret lovers is up next at Warner Robins Little Theatre

A story of secrets, mistaken identity and extramarital affairs, “Don’t Dress for Dinner” opens at the Warner Robins Little Theatre Friday.
The play follows a Parisian couple, Bernard (Charles Bain) and Jacqueline (Pam Baker), who both have secret lovers. When Jacqueline decides to go out of town to visit her mother, Bernard invites his mistress, Suzanne (De J Baker), and best friend, Robert (Francis Bleyer), over for the weekend.
Bernard hires a private chef by the name of Suzette (Felicity Watts) to prepare a gourmet meal for what is supposed to be the perfect weekend. Jacqueline discovers that Robert is in town and decides to stay because they are secretly seeing each other. The story takes a confusing turn as everyone tries to keep their affairs from coming to light.
Written by Marc Camoletti, the comedy first premiered in Paris before running in London where Patricia Phillips saw it for the first time. Phillips is the director of the Warner Robins Little Theatre adaptation.
“It’s just a light, fun (show) to make people laugh,” Phillips said.
When casting for the show, Phillips said she had a sense of what she wanted, and the actors she chose were perfect for their roles.
“The entire cast is wonderful to work with,” Phillips said.
Francis Bleyer, who plays the role of Robert, said he auditioned for the play because he has worked with Phillips before and knows what a great director she is. He has been with the Warner Robins Little Theatre for a year and has done everything from acting to set production.
The set for “Don’t Dress for Dinner” was created almost completely by Bleyer, Phillips said.
“I did my best to try to bring it to life,” Bleyer said. “Of all the sets I’ve worked on, I’m most proud of this one.”
The play will run for three weeks.
Phillips said the audience should expect “a lot of laughs and surprises.”
“I always like to have a show with some little twist to it,” Phillips said.
“Don’t Dress for Dinner”
When: 8 p.m. June 15-16, June 21-23 and June 28-30; 2:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road
Cost: $16, $14 for military, seniors and students with ID
More information:www.wrlt.org; 478-929-4579
