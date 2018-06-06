After storms, Boats and Brews a chance to enjoy the Ocmulgee and outdoors

From fear of flooding to a great day on the river, a week’s time and the right weather can make all the difference.
Kathleen O’Neal, owner-operator and head kayak-canoe wrangler of Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions, said the Saturday forecast looks great for a nice four-mile, two-hour trip down the Ocmulgee River — much different from a week ago.
“After several weeks of stormy weather raising rivers high and higher, we’ve seen a leveling off and drop, so it looks like a really good weekend to get outdoors and on the Ocmulgee,” O’Neal said. “It should be at a perfect level Saturday. I’ve been on the water this week, and barriers have been removed, and people are already there enjoying the water.”
Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions’ weekend outing is called Boats and Brews, and O’Neal said it’s the third year her company has partnered with Macon Beer Company for the event.
“The adventure begins at 10 a.m. at Macon Beer Company where we’ll board our bus and head to Amerson River Park where we get in the water,” she said. “There we give instructions, pair people with gear and kayaks or canoes and head downriver to the take out point at Spring Street. Along the way there’s such beautiful scenery you may forget you're traveling alongside the city. But there are glimpses of Rose Hill Cemetery and some other Macon sights, too, along with the gorgeous natural views.”
O’Neal said in addition to required gear, adventurers are given waterproof cellphone bags, so they can safely keep phones handy and take pictures.
Once done, she said participants again board the bus for transport to Macon Beer for a catered lunch, a pint glass and complimentary pours of beer. She said after lunch there’s a brewery tour that ends the day unless participants stay to enjoy more Macon Beer Company hospitality and maybe even get outdoors again in the beer garden.
The cost is $65, and participants must be legal drinking age, 21. O’Neal said there is no alcohol at the event until after guests are off the river.
Tickets must be booked online in advance by late afternoon June 8 at www.ocmulgeeoutdoorexpeditions.com.
“This has been a really popular event and shows what two Macon businesses can do to partner and create something fun in Macon that people enjoy year after year,” O’Neal said. “Macon Beer Company was the only business of its kind when we started this, and it’s all local, local, local — and we love it.”
BOATS AND BREWS
Where: Meet at Macon Beer Company, 345 Oglethorpe St.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $65 per person
Information: www.ocmulgeeoutdoorexpeditions.com
