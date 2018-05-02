Out & About Calendar for May 3, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Arts Live on the Circle
A judged Fine Art Show in the gallery, live bands, vendors on the lawn and indoors. Bring the kids for face painting, balloon twisting, photo shoots with Mona Lisa and painted rocks to hunt. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12.
LIVE MUSIC
First Friday Concert
Music by Walker Jones. Free food, wine and soft drinks. Free. 478-972-1598. Gallery West, 447 Third Street, Macon. 6:30-9 p.m. May 4.
Whiskey Myers
Southern rock/country band. With Heathen Sons. $15-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. May 10.
Steve Earle & The Dukes 30th Anniversary of Cooperhead Road
With the Masersons. $30-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. May 11.
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: The Eagles’ Hotel California
A live re-creation of the band’s most famous album. $25-$30. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 8-10 p.m. May 11.
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Classic country. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m. May 12.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Thomas Pandolfi
Virtuoso pianist wraps up the spring Music & the Arts concert series with a performance of American classical and popular piano pieces. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. May 20.
COMEDY SHOWS
Jerry Seinfeld
One of the most popular comedians of our time perform his signature stand-up routine. $50 - $150. 478-803-1593000. www.maconcentreplex.org/event/jerry-seinfeld. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. May 10.
THEATER
“Driving Miss Daisy”
Perry Players perform Alfred Uhry’s beloved, award-winning play. $18, $15 active military, students with ID and children. 478-919-9889. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. May 10, 12 and 17-19, 2:30 p.m. May 13 and 20.
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
A heartwarming family comedy by Katherine DeSavino. $15, 412 seniors, students and military. Groups of 10 or more $10 each in advance. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnson St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. May 11-12 and 18-19, 2:30 p.m. May 13 and 20.
“A Murdered Mystery”
Guests try solve a murder presented in the play by night’s end. $40, $70 per couple. 478-923-6600. www.museumofaviation.org. Nugteren Exhibit Hangar, Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 7:30 p.m. May 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. Check-in at 6:45 p.m.
“The Scarlett Girls”
The world premier of a new work by playwright John Culbertson. Girls in a Georgia town audition for a shot at being cast as Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone With the Wind.” A discussion with Culbertson and a champagne reception follows the opening night performance. $20, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students 23 and younger. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. May 11-12 and May 16-19, 2:30 p.m. May 13 and 20.
“Waiting in the Wings”
Former stage stars in a retirement home for actresses learn life lessons in this Noel Coward play. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22 years old. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. May 18-19 and 25-26, 2:30 p.m. May 20 and 27, 7:30 p.m. May 24.
DANCES
Dancing at Sports Hall of Fame
Learn steps in combinations for Latin-Swing and R&B. $25, $40 per couple. 478-750-0802. www.paulaeast.com. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30-8 p.m. May 10.
Monthly dance
Social and ballroom dancing, line dances and mixers, and a complimentary lesson in West Coast Swing by Wayne & Kelly Crocker. Light refreshments available. Presented by USA Dance Greater Macon Chapter No. 6059. 48 club members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-442-7525. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m. May 12.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Tommy, Rita & Luke, The Wranglers and Frank Brannon & My Way or the HWY Band. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Starry Knights Band. 7:15 p.m. Coyote Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Curtis Scott. 7:30-9 p.m. Down the Hill County Band. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “In Between”
Three Palestinian women living in a Tel Aviv apartment try to find a middle ground between traditional and modern culture. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. May 13.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4.
FUNDRAISERS
Dancing Stars of Central Georgia
Mirroring the popular TV show, this event pairs midstate residents with professional dancers to raise money by gaining votes in a one-night dance competition. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 6 p.m.-midnight May 5.
Dinner of the Diamond
A steak, burgers and bacon-themed dinner will be served on the infield of Luther Williams Field. Food will be served by members of the Macon Bacon baseball team. Also includes concert by the Grapevine. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia. $50, $5 for concert only in stands. 478-743-4153. Luther Williams Field, Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon. 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 7:30 p.m. (concert) May 30.
Auction, Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine
Event is a fundraiser for the Museum of Aviation Foundation. $100 for raffle ticket, which covers admission for two and unlimited food from more than 30 local restaurants along access to more than 300 live and silent auction items. Ticket purchasers will also be entered to win $20,000 or a new vehicle. 478-923-6600. www.museumofaviation.org. Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 6 p.m. July 14.
EXHIBITIONS
“Earth, Wind & Fire”
A celebration of the elements, showcasing works relating to the world around us. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs through May 12.
Paintings by Valerie Aranda
Meet the artists at First Friday opening reception. Also, book signing by John Charles Griffin and meet Georgia Symphony Orchestra Director Timothy Verville. Free. 478-737-7516. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery 486 First St., Macon. 5-8 p.m. May 4. Exhibit runs through May 25.
Spring Art Show
Includes art from members in eight midstate counties with judging and awards. Along with a reception and refreshments. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 2-5 p.m. May 6.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon May 12.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. May 9.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. May 9.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 4.
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4.
ET CETERA
Hay House Spring Stroll
The 25th annual tour of Macon homes and gardens will be held in the Stanislaus neighborhood off Vineville Avenue. For prices and times, call 478-742-8155 or visit wwwhayhousemacon.org. May 4-6.
Mid-Century Bike Tour
Tour will focus on the mid-century architecture and resources in the Idle Hour neighborhood. Free. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. Meet at the Kroger parking lot, 4650 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10-11:30 a.m. May 5.
Young Astronauts’ Day
Hands-on STEM workshops for first- to eighth-grade students. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5.
Food Truck Friday
Choose from a wide variety of tastes. Features live music by the local band Jettison Blue. A bounce house and face-painting will be available for children ages 4 and older when accompanied by an adult. Free. 478-988-2760. www.perry-ga.gov. Downtown Perry off Ball Street. 6-9 p.m. May 11.
Indian Artifact Identification Day
Bring any Indian artifacts you may have for identification and approximate dating, this includes arrow heads, pieces of pottery and other Indian artifacts. Free. 478-785-1777. www.forthawkins.com. 1-4 p.m. May 12.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet 2018-2019 Company Auditions
For intermediate to advanced dancers ages 12 (by Sept. 1) to 18. Dancers should be enrolled in at least 3 dance classes weekly. Girls should bring both ballet and pointe shoes and a parent must sign student’s audition card. Mandatory meeting for parents and dancers at 6 p.m. 478-746-7083. Dance Arts Studio, 3015 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. May 4.
Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner”
Warner Robin’s Little Theatre’s production of the comic farce by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. Roles available for three men and three women, ages 20 to mid-50s. Performance dates are June 15-30. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theater, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 7:30 p.m. May 7-8.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com. Do not send flyers or another attachments.
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments