Explore history by visiting Georgia Historical Society markers across the state

Last week the Georgia Historical Society dedicated a new historical marker to Albany’s Freedom Alley and City Hall. These are the downtown locations where civil rights protesters were held to await booking during the mass arrests of the Albany Movement between 1961 and 1963.
This historical marker is the latest addition to the Georgia Civil Rights Trail, an initiative focused broadly on the economic, social, political and cultural history of the civil rights movement. It also is the second Georgia Civil Rights Trail marker in Albany, following the marker at Shiloh Baptist Church dedicated in 2014.
Over the past 20 years, the Georgia Historical Society has erected over 250 new historical markers across the state on a wide variety of subjects. This independent statewide institution also maintains the more than 2,100 markers installed by the state of Georgia prior to 1998.
There are more than 35 Georgia Historical Society markers in and around Macon and Bibb County. They are located at places including Ballard-Hudson Senior High School, The Cannonball House, Fort Hawkins, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, H&H Restaurant, Hay House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Ocmulgee National Monument, Wesleyan College, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and Mercer University. We see them at many other schools, churches, museums, shops and places of note that we pass and frequent every day.
If you’re interested in finding out more about these historical markers around our city, region, and state, visit the Georgia Historical Society’s website (www.georgiahistory.com). You can conduct a search for them on the “Explore Georgia’s Historical Markers” page.
The site also provides online mapping tools that allow you to design driving routes based on the historical markers. And you can learn more about them on the official Georgia Historical Society mobile app, available on Apple and Android.
Of special note
Main Street Macon is now an accredited Main Street America program, as designated by the National Main Street Center, the National Trust for Historic Preservation subsidiary that establishes the initiative’s performance standards.
“Main Street Macon’s staff and board of directors leverage strategic partnerships to fulfill our mission: to collaborate to bring life and business to downtown," Main Street Macon Manager Emily Hopkins said in a statement. "Our accreditation as a Classic Main Street program proves our commitment to the revitalization of the Central Business District and the power of partnership.”
Congratulations to the staff and board of directors at Main Street Macon!
