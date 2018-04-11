Out & About Calendar for April 13, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Dogwood Festival
A two-celebration that includes music and rides, along with arts and crafts vendors, the Ulitmate Air Dogs competition, Kids Zone, Hot Air Balloon Glow and more. Free admittance. 478-987-1234. www.perrygachamber.com/perry-dogwood-festival. Downtown Perry. Hot air balloon are Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 14 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15.
Connections Macon
Featuring artists, art groups, music and community organizations, along with food vendors and childrens’ activities. A free trolley will run through the east side of Macon to provide transportation to the event. Free. 478-973-9089. Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21.
Open Streets Macon
Nearly two miles of downtown Macon streets will become a paved park for people bike, play and re-imagine public streets can be used. Free. 478-335-1236. www.bikewalkmacon.com. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (from the Ocmulgee River to the Industrial District) and Cherry Street (from Cherry Street Plaza to Bernd Park). 2-6 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Featuring music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks. Legendary funk group Midnight Star will headline main concert. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. April 28-29.
LIVE MUSIC
Susto
Indie rock band. With Neighborhood Lady. $10-$17. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 13.
John Langston
Indie rock band. With Neighborhood Lady. $15-$25. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 14.
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown
Featuring tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction. $25-$35. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 17.
Jamey Johnson
Country singer whose hits include “The Dollar” and “In Color,” which was named Song of the Year by both the ACM Awards and CMA Awards. $30-$40. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 18.
Davina & the Vagabonds
Jazz blues band. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 19.
North Mississippi Allstars
Southern rock/blues band. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 19.
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
The former lead singer for Wet Willie with special guests. $20-$28. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 20.
Mercer Percussion Ensemble
A performance of traditional and non-traditional percussion music. Along with conductor Marcus Reddick and Bear Steel. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 20.
McCorkle Pops
Fourth annual concert will feature movie themes, marches, and favorites for every musical taste. Douglas Hill conducts. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. McCorkle Band Room, Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 2-4 p.m. April 21.
The Duttons
Group performs a mixture of bluegrass to classical music and about everything in between. $39. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series
Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Young Artists in Concert
Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer University. Part of Third Thursday Organ Interludes series. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. A catered lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478.-745-1631 ext. 120. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon, April 19. Lunch at 12:30 p.m.
Organ recital and Traditional English Afternoon Tea
Performance by Middle Georgia Flute Choir led by choirmaster and organist Kipp Gill. Tea follows. $20. 478-335-1487. www.allsaintswr.org. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 2 p.m. April 22.
“Mozart’s Requiem”
Featuring the Choral Society, University Choir, Mercer Singers and Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. $10. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon. 4-6 p.m. April 22.
Merling Trio
Featuring Renata Artman Knific on violin, Susan Wiersma Uchimura on piano and Bruce Uchimura on cello. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. April 29.
COMEDY SHOWS
Throw Back Jams & Jokes
Featuring the comedy of Chris Thomas, Hamburger and Shuckey Duckey. $25-$35. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 5 p.m. April 21.
THEATER
“God of Carnage”
Mercer University Theatre presents a drama about what happens when two married couples meet to discuss a playground altercation between the their sons. $15, $10 Mercer students, falcuty and staff. 478-301-5470. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 13-14 and 19-21, 2:30 p.m. April 15 and 22.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 13-14. 2:30 p.m. April 15.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical tells the story of the heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating relatives. $57.50-$65. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 14-15.
Met: “Luisa Miller”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:30 p.m. April 14.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. April 20-21 and 25-28, 2:30 p.m. April 22.
“Elvis from Vegas to Macon”
Jason Sikes performs the King’s music. $20. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 3 p.m. April 22.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Jerry Jackson Band, The Hillbilly Band and Kirkland & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Starry Knights Band and 7:15 p.m. Jerry Jackson Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Curtis Scott. 7:30-9 p.m. Down the Hill County Band. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “Human Flow”
The displaced, migratory people of Syria and other nations in crisis are shown in this documentary that is a detailed and heartbreaking exploration of the global refugee crisis. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m. April 17.
“The Little Mermaid”
One of Disney’s most beloved animated fairy tales. Free, popcorn and drinks for sale. 478- 752-1585. georgiasportshalloffame.com/site. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 21.
Macon Film Guild: “In Between”
Three Palestinian women living in a Tel Aviv apartment try to find a middle ground between traditional and modern culture. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. May 13.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14.
FUNDRAISERS
Middle Georgia 5K Walk for Autism
Event is being help to raise awareness about autism. Free. 478-302-0662. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emory Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14.
Dinner of the Diamond
A steak, burgers and bacon-themed dinner will be served on the infield of Luther Williams Field. Food will be served by members of the Macon Bacon baseball team. Also includes concert by the Grapevine. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia. $50, $5 for concert only in stands. 478-743-4153. Luther Williams Field, Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon. 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 7:30 p.m. (concert) May 30.
EXHIBITIONS
Fired Works
Georgia’s premier exhibit of artistic and functional pottery. $5, $40 in advance and $50 at door for Preview Party at 6-9 p.m. April 13. 478-743-6940. www.firedworksmacon.com/. Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14 and 21, noon-4 p.m. April 15 and 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 16-20.
Visual Excursions Shared Exhibition
Featuring works by Carol Griffin and Maureen Persons. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Macon. Exhibits run through April 27.
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet”
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibits run through April 14.
“Earth, Wind & Fire” opening reception
A celebration of the elements, showcasing works relating to the world around us. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. April 20. Exhibits run through May 12.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. April 18.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. April 18.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14.
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 14.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5.$5, one free adult for every child. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10:30 a.m. May 1.
Interstellar Saturday: Exploring the Universe and Beyond
Planetarium expert Phil Croce present two unique experiences: “The Upcoming Sky Extravaganza” is a look at sky events coming in 2018 and in “Death By Universe and Other Happy Thoughts of a Sky Observer,” Groce will focus on the importance of astronomy and its role in our everyday lives in Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 1-5 p.m. April 21.
ET CETERA
Dragon Boat Races
canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m. April 28.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “Mamma Mia”
Theatre Macon’s summer musical. will be April 23 and 24 at 7:30 pm. Multiple roles available for men and women ages 15-60. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of your choice. Bring sheet music, piano accompanist will be available. Wear comfortable clothing for possible dance audition. Readings may be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are July 6-27. Rehearsals begin May 29. 7:30 p.m. April 23-24.
