This work by Tom Ellington is part of “Cats of Our Planet” exhibit at Middle Georgia Art Association.
This work by Tom Ellington is part of “Cats of Our Planet” exhibit at Middle Georgia Art Association. Tom Ellington Special to The Telegraph
This work by Tom Ellington is part of “Cats of Our Planet” exhibit at Middle Georgia Art Association. Tom Ellington Special to The Telegraph

Out & About

10 Days Calendar

March 07, 2018 08:22 PM

Friday

March 9

Pulaski County Old Book Sale

Find your favorite fiction writers alphabetized. Non-fiction and children's books also available. Most hardcover, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Book sale proceeds benefit the library. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Women’s History Month Luncheon

Keynote speaker is Dr. Valerie Montgomery-Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. $15. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. Noon

“Macon Music Live: The Pioneers”

A local cast of musicians and actors portray the pioneers of Macon music history. $20. 478.955.5997. maconmusic.eventbrite.com and thecreekfm.com. Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.

Saturday

March 10

Pulaski County Old Book Sale

M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. (See Friday, March 9.) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Appalachian Craft Fair

Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. www.byronumc.org. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Civil War Living History Weekend

Program demonstrates what life was like at Camp Sumter, the infamous military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Volunteer living historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. Free. 229 924-0343. nps.gov/ande. 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Fancy Nancy – The Musical!”

In this children’s musical, Nancy and her friendsprepare for their very first school recital. $10 for children 16 and younger, $12.50 adults. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Ocmulgee Duck Dash

The ducks splash down at 11:30 am at Amerson River Park and race in the Ocmulgee River toward the finish line. Donations go to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support mentoring in Middle Georgia. Call 478-745-3984, ext. 105 to adopt a duck or visit www.ocmulgeeduckdash.org to adopt your ducks online. Free to attend. Amerson River Park, 2551 N. Pierce Drive, Macon. 11:30 a.m.

“Music She Wrote”

Music by female composers – including a piece written by Flannery O’Connor when she was a student at Georgia State College for Women. $5 donation is encouraged. Proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. music@gcsu.edu. First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.

Larkin Poe

Singer/songwriter sisters express their Southern heritage with a gritty, soulful sound. Zeshan B and the Bones of J.R. Jones also perform. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Sunday

March 11

Civil War Living History Weekend

496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. (See Saturday, March 10.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamor girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Caroline Rose

With Becca Mancari. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Monday

March 12

Jay’s Hope Classic golf tournament

Proceeds benefit the Jay’s Hope Foundation whose mission is to provide support to local families battling childhood cancer. $600 for a team of 4, includes lunch, green fees, golf cart, a gift bag and the chance to win prizes. 478-238-6360. www.jayshope.org/classic. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive, Macon. 1 p.m.

Tuesday

March 13

Grieg: Sonata in A-Minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 36

David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano, perform Grieg, Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Part of Fabian Concert Series. $15, free for students with ID. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

March 14

State Farmers Market

Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Thursday

March 15

Something for the Soul

Seven-piece band out of Atlanta. Part of the Encore Live: A Tribute to Soul, Funk and R&B concert series. $20-80. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

“God is My Go-Pilot”

This wartime adventure follows Col. Robert L. Scott and the famous “Flying Tigers” squadron in China. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

Guest Artist Recital Robert Swan, piano

An evening of piano masterworks from the concert pianist who has performed internationally. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

AJ Ghent

Nostalgic, electrifying and roots rock fusing blues, funk, rock, and pop. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon.

Friday

March 16

Cherry Blossom Festival begins

See our special festival section with calendar and a closer look at some of the top events in the Jan. 16 edition of The Telegraaph.

“12 Angry Jurors”

A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.

“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet” opening reception

A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.

CBDB

Progressive rock ‘n’ roll jam-band from Alabama. With The Orange Constant. $10-$12. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 9 p.m.

Saturday

March 17

“12 Angry Jurors”

The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 16). 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

March 18

“12 Angry Jurors”

The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 16). 2:30 p.m.

National Theatre Live: “Hamlet”

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. 3 p.m.

Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano

Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.

Forte Handbell Quartet

Group is touring Southeastern U.S. to promote “Rethink Possible.” Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.

How to get your news in Out & About

Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com

All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clay art is at the center of this art gallery show

View More Video