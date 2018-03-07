10 Days Calendar

Friday
March 9
Pulaski County Old Book Sale
Find your favorite fiction writers alphabetized. Non-fiction and children's books also available. Most hardcover, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Book sale proceeds benefit the library. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Women’s History Month Luncheon
Keynote speaker is Dr. Valerie Montgomery-Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. $15. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. Noon
“Macon Music Live: The Pioneers”
A local cast of musicians and actors portray the pioneers of Macon music history. $20. 478.955.5997. maconmusic.eventbrite.com and thecreekfm.com. Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
Saturday
March 10
Pulaski County Old Book Sale
M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. (See Friday, March 9.) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Appalachian Craft Fair
Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. www.byronumc.org. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Civil War Living History Weekend
Program demonstrates what life was like at Camp Sumter, the infamous military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Volunteer living historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. Free. 229 924-0343. nps.gov/ande. 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“Fancy Nancy – The Musical!”
In this children’s musical, Nancy and her friendsprepare for their very first school recital. $10 for children 16 and younger, $12.50 adults. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Ocmulgee Duck Dash
The ducks splash down at 11:30 am at Amerson River Park and race in the Ocmulgee River toward the finish line. Donations go to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support mentoring in Middle Georgia. Call 478-745-3984, ext. 105 to adopt a duck or visit www.ocmulgeeduckdash.org to adopt your ducks online. Free to attend. Amerson River Park, 2551 N. Pierce Drive, Macon. 11:30 a.m.
“Music She Wrote”
Music by female composers – including a piece written by Flannery O’Connor when she was a student at Georgia State College for Women. $5 donation is encouraged. Proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. music@gcsu.edu. First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
Larkin Poe
Singer/songwriter sisters express their Southern heritage with a gritty, soulful sound. Zeshan B and the Bones of J.R. Jones also perform. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 11
Civil War Living History Weekend
496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. (See Saturday, March 10.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamor girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Caroline Rose
With Becca Mancari. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Monday
March 12
Jay’s Hope Classic golf tournament
Proceeds benefit the Jay’s Hope Foundation whose mission is to provide support to local families battling childhood cancer. $600 for a team of 4, includes lunch, green fees, golf cart, a gift bag and the chance to win prizes. 478-238-6360. www.jayshope.org/classic. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive, Macon. 1 p.m.
Tuesday
March 13
Grieg: Sonata in A-Minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 36
David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano, perform Grieg, Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Part of Fabian Concert Series. $15, free for students with ID. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
March 14
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Thursday
March 15
Something for the Soul
Seven-piece band out of Atlanta. Part of the Encore Live: A Tribute to Soul, Funk and R&B concert series. $20-80. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“God is My Go-Pilot”
This wartime adventure follows Col. Robert L. Scott and the famous “Flying Tigers” squadron in China. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Guest Artist Recital Robert Swan, piano
An evening of piano masterworks from the concert pianist who has performed internationally. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
AJ Ghent
Nostalgic, electrifying and roots rock fusing blues, funk, rock, and pop. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon.
Friday
March 16
Cherry Blossom Festival begins
See our special festival section with calendar and a closer look at some of the top events in the Jan. 16 edition of The Telegraaph.
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet” opening reception
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.
CBDB
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll jam-band from Alabama. With The Orange Constant. $10-$12. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 9 p.m.
Saturday
March 17
“12 Angry Jurors”
The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 16). 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
March 18
“12 Angry Jurors”
The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 16). 2:30 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “Hamlet”
Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. 3 p.m.
Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano
Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.
Forte Handbell Quartet
Group is touring Southeastern U.S. to promote “Rethink Possible.” Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.
