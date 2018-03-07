Out & About Calendar for March 9, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Appalachian Craft Fair
Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. www.byronumc.org. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10.
LIVE MUSIC
“Music She Wrote”
Music by female composers – including a piece written by Flannery O’Connor when she was a student at Georgia State College for Women. $5 donation is encouraged. Proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. music@gcsu.edu. First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Larkin Poe
Singer/songwriter sisters express their Southern heritage with a gritty, soulful sound. Zeshan B and the Bones of J.R. Jones also perform. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 10.
Caroline Rose
With Becca Mancari. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 11.
Something for the Soul
Seven-piece band out of Atlanta. Part of the Encore Live: A Tribute to Soul, Funk and R&B concert series. $20-80. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 15.
AJ Ghent
Nostalgic, electrifying and roots rock fusing blues, funk, rock, and pop. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 15.
CBDB
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll jam-band from Alabama. With The Orange Constant. $10-$12. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 9 p.m. March 16.
Forte Handbell Quartet
Group is touring Southeastern U.S. to promote “Rethink Possible.” Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. March 18.
Brasil Guitar Duo
Performing of classical and world-music. Presented by Macon Concert Association. $25 adults, $10 students. 478-301-5470. Burden Parlor, Olive Swann Porter Building, Wesleyan College. 7:30 p.m. March 20.
Michelle Malone
Atlanta singer/songwriter/guitarist. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 21.
OTIS
Quartet plays original, blues-rock music. $5. 478-741-9130. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. March 30.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Grieg: Sonata in A-Minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 36
David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano, perform Grieg, Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Part of Fabian Concert Series. $15, free for students with ID. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 13.
Guest Artist Recital Robert Swan, piano
An evening of piano masterworks from the concert pianist who has performed internationally. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 15.
Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano
Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. March 18.
COMEDY SHOWS
Live Comedy Show and Music
Featuring Papa Black, Janet Dollar, the 3.5.7. Band and Dekeye. $25 advance, $30 at door. 478-747-8348 or 478-743-2587. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 8 p.m. March 30.
THEATER
“Hairspray”
Popular musical performed by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. $18 adults, $12 students. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 9, 2:30 p.m. March 11.
“Macon Music Live: The Pioneers”
A local cast of musicians and actors portray the pioneers of Macon music history. $20. 478.955.5997. maconmusic.eventbrite.com and thecreekfm.com. Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. March 9-10 and at 2 p.m. March 11.
“Fancy Nancy – The Musical!”
In this children’s musical, Nancy and her friendsprepare for their very first school recital. $10 for children 16 and younger, $12.50 adults. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 10.
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 23-24, 2:30 p.m. March 18 and 25.
Met: “Semiramide”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 10.
National Theatre Live: “Hamlet”
Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. 3 p.m. March 18.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Dixie Jubilee, Sweet Gum Hollow Bluegrass and Stone Creek. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Pete Nichols Show. 7:15 p.m. Jerry Jackson Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamor girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. March 11.
“God is My Go-Pilot”
This wartime adventure follows Col. Robert L. Scott and the famous “Flying Tigers” squadron in China. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 15.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Pulaski County Old Book Sale
Find your favorite fiction writers alphabetized. Non-fiction and children's books also available. Most hardcover, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Book sale proceeds benefit the library. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 9-10.
FUNDRAISERS
Ocmulgee Duck Dash
The ducks splash down at 11:30 am at Amerson River Park and race in the Ocmulgee River toward the finish line. Donations go to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support mentoring in Middle Georgia. Call 478-745-3984, ext. 105 to adopt a duck or visit www.ocmulgeeduckdash.org to adopt your ducks online. Free to attend. Amerson River Park, 2551 N. Pierce Drive, Macon. 11:30 a.m. March 10.
Jay’s Hope Classic golf tournament
Proceeds benefit the Jay’s Hope Foundation whose mission is to provide support to local families battling childhood cancer. $600 for a team of 4, includes lunch, green fees, golf cart, a gift bag and the chance to win prizes. 478-238-6360. www.jayshope.org/classic. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive, Macon. 1 p.m. March 12.
Yard sale
Bargains available to help raise money for shipping Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes. 478-397-8614. PPK Baptist Church, 8964 Thomaston Road, Macon. 8 a.m.-noon March 17.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
The dress rehearsal for Theatre Macon’s upcoming production will be a fundraiser for Macon/Bibb Citizen Advocacy. $25, includes 6 p.m. reception with live music before the play at The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-743-1521. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 5.
Pancake Breakfast
All proceeds benefit the Southwest High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. $5. 478-345-3018. Southwest High School, Family & Consumer Science Room (1008), 1775 Williamson Road, Macon. 8-10 a.m. April 7.
Run 2 End Alzheimer's at the Landings
Includes 5K, 10.5K and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. $30, $15 for 12 and younger. 478-922-6556. www.run2endalz.org. Landing Pointe Plaza, 1.6 miles south of Museum of Aviation on Ga. 247, Bonaire. 8 a.m. April 7.
Flea Market Spring Sale
Featuring household items for sale to raise funds for Historic Macon Foundation. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7.
EXHIBITIONS
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Through March 23.
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet” opening reception
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. March 16. Exhibits from through April 14.
Winter Arts Festival
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs through March 10.
“Everything Old Is New Again”
The Heart of Georgia Quilt Guild’s 17th biennial quilt show, which includes a raffle quilt, raffle baskets, vendors and demonstrations. $7. 478-258-8766. The Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9-10.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. March 14.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. March 16.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Children’s Dinner Theater
“Barabbas and Jesus: A Choice Is Made” will be performed as a food and supply drive for Rosa Taylor Elementary School. Free. 478-477-6646. northminstermacon.org/events/Childrens-theater. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon. 5:30 p.m. March 18.
ET CETERA
Women’s History Month Luncheon
Keynote speaker is Dr. Valerie Montgomery-Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. $15 individual, $150.00 a table. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. Noon March 9.
Tours of St. Joseph Catholic Church
Visit a beautiful Romanesque, Neo-Gothic style church that was dedicated in 1903. Free. 478-477-7546 or 478-361-7976. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16 and 19-23, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 17 and 24.
Civil War Living History Weekend
Program demonstrates what life was like at Camp Sumter, the infamous military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Volunteer living historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. Free. 229 924-0343. nps.gov/ande. 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11.
Bike 'n' Beers
A ride through downtown Macon starting and ending at Just Tap’d and featuring food, drinks and a chance to mingle with other bike lovers. Free. 478-335-1236. www.bikewalkmacon.com. Just Tap’d, 488 First St., Macon. 6:30 p.m. March 13.
Spring Spirit Stroll
Guided walking tour through Riverside Cemetery features actors portraying Macon’s most famous (and infamous) former residents sharing their incredible stories. $10, children 5 and younger free. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. March 16-18 and 22-25.
Victorian Tea
Step back in time and enjoy the gracious art of afternoon tea in the beautiful setting of an 1910 Tudor styled mansion designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. $15, $6 for children younger than 12 with an adult. Make reservations at 478-742-0921. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon, 730 College St., Macon. 2-4 p.m. March 20.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
“Whatever” exhibit
There is no theme, but the work must be new and not shown in this gallery before. The exhibit is open to work in any medium. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. March 13. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs March 16-April 14.
