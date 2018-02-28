Out & About Calendar for March 2, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Appalachian Craft Fair
Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. www.byronumc.org. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10.
LIVE MUSIC
Sister Hazel
Alternative rock band is touring to support their new EP “Water.” $25-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2.
Lilly Hiatt
Singer performs mixture of songs with Southern influences. Jimmy Lumpkin also performs. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 8.
“Music She Wrote”
Music by female composers – including a piece written by Flannery O’Connor when she was a student at Georgia State College for Women. $5 donation is encouraged. Proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. music@gcsu.edu. First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Larkin Poe
Singer/songwriter sisters express their Southern heritage with a gritty, soulful sound. Zeshan B and the Bones of J.R. Jones also perform. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 10.
Forte Handbell Quartet
Group is touring Southeastern U.S. to promote “Rethink Possible.” Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. March 18.
Michelle Malone
Atlanta singer/songwriter/guitarist. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 21.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano
Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. March 18.
THEATER
“The Cowardly Brian”
An original comedy about a doughnut shop owner who must overcome his fears. $16, $14 for military, seniors and children. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. March 2-3.
“Cabaret”
The Tony Award-winning 1966 musical, featuring the Georgia College Jazz Band. For mature audiences only. $16 for general audiences; $12 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty, staff and non-Georgia College students; $7 for Georgia College students; and $11 for groups of 10 or more. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.March 2-3, 2 p.m. March 4.
“Hairspray”
Popular musical performed by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. $18 adults, $12 students. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2-3 and 9, 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11.
“Macon Music Live: The Pioneers”
A local cast of musicians and actors portray the pioneers of Macon music history. $20. 478.955.5997. maconmusic.eventbrite.com and thecreekfm.com. Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. March 9-10 and at 2 p.m. March 11.
“Fancy Nancy – The Musical!”
In this children’s musical, Nancy and her friendsprepare for their very first school recital. $10 for children 16 and younger, $12.50 adults. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 10.
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 23-24, 2:30 p.m. March 18 and 25.
DANCES
“There is a Season”
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet performs classical and contemporary dance featuring pieces by guest choreographers Karen Burns, Stephanie Gore and Allison Gupton. Evening also features a guest appearance by dancers from Hayiya Dance Theatre. Advance tickets: $15 adults, $12 students and for groups of 10 or more. Day of tickets: $20 adults, $15 students. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. March 3 and 3 p.m. March 4.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
New Creation. The Black Mountain Scorpions and Kirkland & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Starry Knights Band. 7:30 p.m. Coyote Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamor girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. March 11.
“God is My Go-Pilot”
This wartime adventure follows Col. Robert L. Scott and the famous “Flying Tigers” squadron in China. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 15.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Thousands of books for nearly every taste. Free admittance. 745-2422. www.friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3-4.
Pulaski County Old Book Sale
Find your favorite fiction writers alphabetized. Non-fiction and children's books also available. Most hardcover, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Book sale proceeds benefit the library. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 9-10.
FUNDRAISERS
Undy Run/Walk
Racers are encouraged to wear underwear on the outside of their race attire as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the area on the body affected by colon cancer. Proceeds benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. $35 for 14 and older, $30 for ages 6-13. 478-471-6868. www.undyrunwalk.org. Race begins at Mathews Fitness Center, Wesleyan College. 9 a.m. March 3.
Jay’s Hope Classic golf tournament
Proceeds benefit the Jay’s Hope Foundation whose mission is to provide support to local families battling childhood cancer. $600 for a team of 4, includes lunch, green fees, golf cart, a gift bag and the chance to win prizes. 478-238-6360. www.jayshope.org/classic. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive, Macon. 1 p.m. March 12.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
The dress rehearsal for Theatre Macon’s upcoming production will be a fundraiser for Macon/Bibb Citizen Advocacy. $25, includes 6 p.m. reception with live music before the play at The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-743-1521. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 5.
EXHIBITIONS
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Through March 23.
Winter Arts Festival
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs through March 10.
“Everything Old Is New Again”
The Heart of Georgia Quilt Guild’s 17th biennial quilt show, which includes a raffle quilt, raffle baskets, vendors and demonstrations. $7. 478-258-8766. The Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9-10.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. March 7.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. March 9.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 3.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Jack Gafford
A dinner and concert with the popular country singer. $15 singles, $25 couples. 478-953-3090. www.centervilleunitedmethodist.com. Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 5 p.m. March 3.
Children’s Dinner Theater
“Barabbas and Jesus: A Choice Is Made” will be performed as a food and supply drive for Rosa Taylor Elementary School. Free. 478-477-6646. northminstermacon.org/events/Childrens-theater. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon. 5:30 p.m. March 18.
ET CETERA
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 2.
First Friday Tea Garden Reception
Celebrates works from a diverse group of artists featured in a juried exhibit and sale of botanically themed arts. The show also features beautiful sculpture by the late George O. Haskell III. Light refreshments will be served. Victoria Day will perform outside the gallery from 6-7 p.m. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m. March 2.
75th Anniversary Kickoff and Family Event
Commemorating the date Weston was renamed Warner Robins. Ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Free. 478-922-5100. cvb@wrga.gov. E.L. Greenway Center, 99 Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins. 1-4 p.m. March 4.
Women’s History Month Luncheon
Keynote speaker is Dr. Valerie Montgomery-Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. $25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. Noon March 9.
Civil War Living History Weekend
Program demonstrates what life was like at Camp Sumter, the infamous military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Volunteer living historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. Free. 229 924-0343. nps.gov/ande. 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11.
Spring Spirit Stroll
Guided walking tour through Riverside Cemetery features actors portraying Macon’s most famous (and infamous) former residents sharing their incredible stories. $10, children 5 and younger free. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. March 16-18 and 22-25.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
“Whatever” exhibit
There is no theme, but the work must be new and not shown in this gallery before. The exhibit is open to work in any medium. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. March 13. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs March 16-April 14.
