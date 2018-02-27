Travel back to Macon's musical past with special show coming to the Tic Toc Room

Macon’s efforts to take advantage of the city’s rich musical heritage will take a giant step forward on March 9, when local visionary Jessica Walden, the co-founder of Rock Candy Tours, opens “Macon Music Live: the Pioneers” at the Tic Toc Room. Produced by the 11th Hour’s Brad Evans and directed by Theater Macon’s Jim Crisp, the show is predicted to make Macon’s music heritage come to life. The show, funded by a Downtown Challenge grant, will also run on March 10 and 11.
I should also point out that in the March edition of Southern Living, in a section titled “The South’s Best Musical Landmarks,” there are brief articles on the Tic Toc Room and the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, and these in turn mention H&H Restaurant and Rose Hill Cemetery. Oddly, what is nowhere to be found in the March Southern Living is the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival.
Other theater
Speaking of locally-written scripts, this is the last weekend to see Michael Kinsley’s “The Cowardly Brian” at Warner Robins Little Theatre. Coming up at Theatre Macon is a Youth Actors Company production of “Hairspray,” a musical set in 1960s Baltimore. If you haven’t attended a youth production, let me assure you that these talented youngsters have never disappointed me yet. They’re good!
And speaking of youngsters, the Grand Opera House is presenting “Fancy Nancy,” based on the series of children’s books. Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre will perform two shows in Macon on March 10, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 2:30 p.m.
Art, music and more
Coming up at the Museum of Arts and Sciences is the “2018 Emerging Artists” exhibition. We can meet the artists and hear gallery talks on March 8 when the museum hosts “Night with the Artists.” Your $50 ticket also gets you an open bar and catering.
Some readers may recall that I’ve mentioned a connection between Macon and Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” We’ll hear more about this connection on Friday when the Sidney Lanier Cottage hosts the second annual Jordan Massee Lecture on Southern History and Culture. Carlos Dews (of John Cabot University in Rome, Italy) will speak on “ ’My Precious Cousin’: Jordan Massee as Carson McCullars’s Literary Angels” in a 4 p.m. lecture.
If it’s music that your heart desires, rest easy. Steve Moretti and Matt Catingut will be bringing the high-energy Macon Pops to Mercer University's Hawkins Arena on March 16 for “Latin Revolution,” featuring Christina Souza. The following night, the group will be at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.
Have you been to the Old Book Sale?
The Friends of the Library Old Book Sale runs Thursday through Sunday at Central City Park, and if you haven’t been yet, you’re missing a chance to load up on inexpensive, gently-used books. No home needs have an empty bookcase. This is especially important for families of school-age kids: The more kids read, the better will be both their writing and their SAT scores.
I love the sale also for the interesting friends that I’ve made roaming the aisles. The sale runs through March 4, and prices are often slashed on the last day.
