Considering a night (or two) on the town? Let’s see what’s happening

So you’ve checked your email and realized that you aren’t getting those coveted Masters tickets from the lottery you signed up for. What shall you do?
Well, don’t get depressed. Grab a piece of paper and set your sights on the town and distract yourself. Ask your friends what they are up to. You could always Google or check out the Facebook events page or just follow my lead with the classic “crawl” itinerary provided. I promise you will enjoy it.
Friday Feb. 23: From 6:30 to 10 p.m., you can head down to the Tubman Museum for what will be a memorable evening of food, drink, music and dancing with your friends. Just like any good taste of Macon, you will be able to sample dishes from more than 20 of Macon’s finest culinary establishments at one convenient venue. There will be a great silent auction to bid on exceptional items and experiences. The evening benefits Rebuilding Macon. You still have time to purchase your tickets by visiting maconscookin.com.
If you think you can slip out for a movie across the street and get back for closing snacks, I suggest you try. Cox is sponsoring a Black History Month Film Series with a showing of “Roman J. Israel Esq at the Douglas. This movie, starring Denzel Washington, is about a “driven, idealistic defense attorney (who) finds himself in a tumultuous series of events that lead to a crisis and the necessity for extreme action.” Sounds like a winner. Did I mention it’s free?
Never miss a local story.
Saturday Feb. 24: Wake and hit the road. After a sweet Waffle House breakfast, (see my Sept 22, 2016 article), it will be time to get a little dirty. At 10 a.m. head down to the Ampersand Guild for a volunteer paint day at the old Children’s Museum. There will be music, snacks and beverages for adults and kids. And while you can bring your own brushes and rollers, they really need warm bodies. They are working toward a grand opening and need all the help they can get.
And while we are not going to the Masters tournament, it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the greatest athletes of Georgia by visiting the Sports Hall of Fame. From 1-2:30 p.m., the hall will hold its annual Fanfest before the induction ceremony.
The evening has just begun. Between 4 and 6 p.m., head down to the alley between Ladda Bistro and Theatre Macon for a free art class. Thanks to a Downtown Challenge grant, The 567 is taking its art classes to the streets of downtown Macon. This new concept, an “art cart” will pop up once a month with free art-making activities in various alleyways, medians and other public spaces.
After the art, make sure to you grab a meal at Oliver’ Corner Bistro. Take my advice make a reservation. Any pasta dish is worth trying, but know this: You can’t go wrong with the Limoncello Cream Cake. Now that you’ve filled up on pasta and dessert, it’s just a short walk for a flight at Ocmulgee Brewpub. After you’ve enjoyed a hand-crafted porter or pale ale, you will be pumped and set for the rest of the night. You could also run up the road for a pint at The Brick. If tempted by a flight, it’s OK. You could always have a second dinner or snack on some of the specials they will be running.
Speaking of running, don’t rush back downtown. I usually don’t wander into the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom and the Thirsty Turtle until later in the evening. Both of them will be hosting this year's classic Bird Bash, which starts at 7 p.m. With a two-venue event, they are now able to offer more than 12 bands and all for a simple $5 cover. Walk back and forth across Cherry, and then be sure to take that Uber home.
I could keep going, but it sounds like all of us will need to rest, decompress and recuperate. Maybe a little afternoon stroll is called for around the trails of Amerson. Perhaps I will see you there
Chris Tsavatewa, an evangelist for the Macon Beer Festival and the Magnolia Soapbox Derby, is one of Macon’s overly engaged residents. You can follow him on Twitter @chiefchippy and criticize his grammar.
Note1 : Insert All That Jazz Concert Image
Comments