“Mudbound” is being dhow Feb. 16 at The Douglass Theatre.
“Mudbound” is being dhow Feb. 16 at The Douglass Theatre. Steve Dietl Armory Films
“Mudbound” is being dhow Feb. 16 at The Douglass Theatre. Steve Dietl Armory Films

Out & About

10 Days Calendar

February 07, 2018 03:39 PM

Friday

Feb. 9

Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”

Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“For the Love of Art” opening reception

The Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia celebrates the one-year opening of FAS Gallery. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. FAS Gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 5:30 p.m.

“Marshall”

Chadwick Boseman stars in a biopic about one of the first cases in the career of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.

“Glory”

The United States’ first all-African-American regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, fights during the Civil War. Starring Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

The popular skits from the beloved TV are brought to stage. $18, $15 for active military, senior citizens and students with identification. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.

“Company”

Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.

“Beau Jest”

Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.

Saturday

Feb. 10

Valentine’s Dance

Hosted by USA Dance Greater Macon Chapter 6059. Complimentary salsa lesson by Debra Leathers. Light refreshments available. $8 members, $12 non-members and $5 students with ID. 478-442-7525. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-8:15 p.m.

“Amazing Grace”

The true story behind the world’s most beloved song. $57.50-$60. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 7:30 p.m.

“Company”

Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.

“Beau Jest”

Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.

Sunday

Feb. 11

Macon Film Guild: “Wonderstruck”

The tale of a Midwestern boy and a young New York girl, separated by 50 years, and the link that connects them. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

“Company”

Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.

“Beau Jest”

Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.

Adrian Gnam and Friends

Maestro Adrian Gnam, a former principal oboist of the Cleveland Orchestra, will perform and direct an array of double reed musicians in the performance of a variety of music from the Baroque to Contemporary period, including some special arrangements by Warner Robins’ oboist Nestor Jaenz. $15, students free. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.

Ronald Campbell, bass baritone, and Susan McDuffie, piano

Campbell, a Macon native, will present a program of African-American spirituals. Part of the Music and the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.

Monday

Feb. 12

Georgia Day 2018 Museum ALIVE!

Professional, costumed living historians will demonstrate and discuss the contributions of our nation’s armed servicemen and women from pre-history to modern day. Free. 229-276-2371. gastateparks.org/GeorgiaVeterans. Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. 280, Cordele. 11-3 p.m.

Tuesday

Feb. 13

State Farmers Market

Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wednesday

Feb. 14

Festival of Camellias Guided Tours

Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Feb. 15

Third Thursday Organ Interludes

Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ, university organist, and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. Lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478-394-4720. stjosephmacon.wordpress.com. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon.

“Company”

Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 7:30 p.m.

Travis Meadows

Singer-songwriter with dedicated and growing following. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Friday

Feb. 16

Winter Arts Festival opening reception

A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.

“Mudbound”

World War II veterans, one black and one white, return to rural Mississippi with they deal with racism and other challenges. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.

“Company”

Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.

Saturday

Feb. 17

Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale

Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Company”

Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.

Sunday

Feb. 18

“Company”

Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.

How to get your news in Out & About

Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com

All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.

  Comments  