10 Days Calendar

Friday
Feb. 9
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon.
“For the Love of Art” opening reception
The Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia celebrates the one-year opening of FAS Gallery. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. FAS Gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 5:30 p.m.
“Marshall”
Chadwick Boseman stars in a biopic about one of the first cases in the career of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Glory”
The United States’ first all-African-American regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, fights during the Civil War. Starring Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
“The Carol Burnett Show”
The popular skits from the beloved TV are brought to stage. $18, $15 for active military, senior citizens and students with identification. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“Beau Jest”
Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 10
Valentine’s Dance
Hosted by USA Dance Greater Macon Chapter 6059. Complimentary salsa lesson by Debra Leathers. Light refreshments available. $8 members, $12 non-members and $5 students with ID. 478-442-7525. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-8:15 p.m.
“Amazing Grace”
The true story behind the world’s most beloved song. $57.50-$60. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“The Carol Burnett Show”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 7:30 p.m.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.
“Beau Jest”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 11
Macon Film Guild: “Wonderstruck”
The tale of a Midwestern boy and a young New York girl, separated by 50 years, and the link that connects them. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
“Beau Jest”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
Adrian Gnam and Friends
Maestro Adrian Gnam, a former principal oboist of the Cleveland Orchestra, will perform and direct an array of double reed musicians in the performance of a variety of music from the Baroque to Contemporary period, including some special arrangements by Warner Robins’ oboist Nestor Jaenz. $15, students free. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.
Ronald Campbell, bass baritone, and Susan McDuffie, piano
Campbell, a Macon native, will present a program of African-American spirituals. Part of the Music and the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 12
Georgia Day 2018 Museum ALIVE!
Professional, costumed living historians will demonstrate and discuss the contributions of our nation’s armed servicemen and women from pre-history to modern day. Free. 229-276-2371. gastateparks.org/GeorgiaVeterans. Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. 280, Cordele. 11-3 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 13
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 14
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 15
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ, university organist, and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. Lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478-394-4720. stjosephmacon.wordpress.com. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 7:30 p.m.
Travis Meadows
Singer-songwriter with dedicated and growing following. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 16
Winter Arts Festival opening reception
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.
“Mudbound”
World War II veterans, one black and one white, return to rural Mississippi with they deal with racism and other challenges. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 17
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 18
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
