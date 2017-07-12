Whet your appetite for revenge at Macon Little Theatre

You can sail onto the docks of 17th century London and feed your hunger for retribution as you watch the twisted tale of “Sweeney Todd.”
Macon Little Theatre production of “Sweeney Todd” sets out to engage the audience with horror and thrills. The work, which received a Tony award for best book of a musical in 1979, and premiered on Broadway the same year, has been a popular show for decades.
“The show this summer is something very new and different, probably the most involved show that I have ever directed. I am looking forward for audiences to share this delightful Stephen Sondheim work,” said Sylvia Haynie, the artistic manager at Macon Little Theatre. “It is at times funny or sad, part thriller, part murder mystery — one of the most unique things that I have ever directed.”
Sondheim’s music follows the title character’s path to rectify his past. After escaping prison and returning to London, he seeks revenge on those who wrongfully imprisoned him. Accompanied by boisterous pie maker Ms. Lovett, the two work towards prosperity for her shop and vengeance for Todd.
Along with the musical, the theater will be showcasing art in its lobby. On Sunday, Kristi Edwards’ art will be featured. The art is available for purchase and spectators have the chance to meet Edwards during intermission or after the show. This is a part of the theater’s recent changes to daily operations.
Macon Little Theatre is looking for all sorts of new ideas and wants to encourage artists toward collaboration to continue the additional feature to their shows.
“As of June 1, the management at the Macon Little Theatre has split into two positions. Sylvia Haynie is named the artistic manager while Janet Carter is promoted to theater manager. She will be handling the front of house as far as publicity and day to day operations go,” Haynie said. “We are looking forward to moving in a new direction, doing a major overhaul through cleaning, organizing, upgrading throughout the theater.
In the midst of all the changes in operations, Macon Little Theatre wants to bring back the excitement of opening night. “We look forward to opening night festivities that are exciting and unique to the initial night,” Haynie said.
“Our shows have been better attended on closing weekend but we want to make it a thing for people to come on opening night. There is nothing like an opening night,” Haynie said. “It is magical.”
“Sweeny Todd”
When: 8 p.m. July 14-15 and 19-22; 2:30 p.m. July 16 and 23
Where: Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road
Cost: $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, and $10 students and ages 5-23
Information: (478) 471-7529, www.maconlittletheatre.org
