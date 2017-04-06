Out & About Arts Calendar for April 7, 2017.

THEATER
“August: Osage County”
By Tracy Letts; directed by Scot J. Mann. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. April 7-8; 2:30 p.m. April 9.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Presented by Theatre Macon, directed by Jim Crisp with choreography by Richard Frazier and musical direction by McKinley Starks. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22. For tickets, call 478-746-9485 or buy online at theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. April 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22; 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. April 9 and 23.
Met: “Eugene Onegin”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. April 22.
“Say What!”
Featuring Elisa Carlson, dialect coach. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. April 23.
“Love and Loss”
Featuring four original plays; directed by Michelle “Buffy” O’Dette. Contains adult language and themes; not suitable for children. Seating is very limited; reservations are encouraged. Grassmann-Porter Studio Theatre, Wesleyan College. $10; $5 seniors, students and alumnae; free for Wesleyan students, faculty and staff. theatre@wesleyancollege.edu. 478-757-5259.wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. April 27-29.
Met: “Der Rosenkavalier”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. May 13.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Brass Choir: “Bear Day Brass”
Special presentation of all brass works that show off every section of this family of instruments. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 10 a.m. April 7.
Music in the Arboretum
House concert featuring Dori Freeman. Ticketholders bring finger food and adult beverages to the event for all to share before the concert and during intermission. Anderson Cabin, Wesleyan College Arboretum. $20. 7 p.m. April 7.
Georgia College Wind Symphony
Contemporary music will reflect the childlike spirit of youth and vitality, and the rejuvenation of spring. The GC Wind Symphony will perform the world premiere of Carter Pann’s “At Her Ladyship’s Request.” Georgia College helped lead a consortium of 27 colleges that commissioned this work. Admission is free but a $5 donation is encouraged. gcsu.edu/music. 478-445-8289. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Piano Duo Concert
Featuring Keiko Tanaka and Yuri Smith. Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road. Free. 478-973-9859. 4 p.m. April 8.
Mercer Percussion Ensemble
Conducted by Marcus Reddick. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 8.
Senior Voice Recital: D’Andrea Dixon
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 2 p.m. April 8.
Senior Voice Recital: Charlotte Chunxiao Chen
Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 6 p.m. April 8.
Senior Voice Recital: Bernadette Meloche
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. April 9.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Christopher Constanza, cello. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3:30 p.m. April 10.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Anne-Marie McDermott. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3:30 p.m. April 11.
Fabian Concert Series: Fabulous Finale
Featuring Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; and Christopher Costanza, cello, in an exciting evening of music featuring the Schumann Piano Quartet. $15 per person; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. To reserve seats, call 478-301-5470. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. 7:30 p.m. April 11.
Macon Concert Association
Featuring Vratislav Kriz, baritone; Ester Pavlu, mezzo-soprano; and Edward Eikner, pianist. Presented by Macon Concert Association. Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. $25 adults, $10 students; season subscription: $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. April 13.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble: Jazz Combos
The Mercer Jazz Ensemble performs jazz combos directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 18.
Mercer Flute Choir: Flute Fantasy
World premiere by Christopher Schmitz. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon April 20.
Faculty Artist Recital: Marcus Reddick
Original jazz compositions for small group. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 21.
Mercer Singers Farewell Concert
Presented by the University Ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 22.
Wind Ensemble: “McCorkle Pops”
Featuring movie themes, marches and favorites for every musical taste. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 2 p.m. April 22.
Mercer Women’s Chamber Choir
Presented by the University Ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. April 23.
“Georgia Big Band”
Seventeen professional instrumentalists and two vocalists from Middle Georgia preserving the big band tradition. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults, free foor all students. wrconcert.org. 478-329-8082. 3 p.m. April 23.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. April 24.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble: Thad Jones
Directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Mercer University Orchestra
Conducted by Ward Stare. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 28.
“Symphonie Fantastique”
Presented by the Macon Symphony Orchestra. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $40 adults, $20 students, $15 children; season tickets available. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 6:30 p.m. conductor chat, 7:30 p.m. concert, April 29.
Annual Spring Concert
Presented by the Wesleyan College Music Department. Featuring the Concert Choir and Wesleyannes. Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. April 30.
“Voices of Spring: Aaron Copland’s America”
Presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, Mercer University Choir and Mercer Women’s Chamber Choir. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. $10. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. April 30.
EXHIBITIONS
“Komma” Opening Reception
Featuring paintings by Macon artist and Wesleyan College professor, Frances De La Rosa. Exhibition on display through April 28. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m. April 7.
Graduating Senior Art Student Show
East Gallery, Wesleyan College. wesleyancollege.edu. April 11-May 3.
“Our Town”
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. See it from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. On display through April 14.
Pea Ridge Arts Fest
The juried artists’ market will include exhibitors whose media include painting, photography, pottery/ceramics, jewelry, leather goods, metal works, woodworking, blacksmithing and performing arts. Shuttles will be provided from the festival site to the visionary art environment, Pasaquan. On the square, Buena Vista. Free admission. buenavistaga.org. PeaRidgeArtsFest@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
“Fathers and Sons”
An exhibition on 19th century clothing. Displayed as “living examples” in each room, the clothing is provided by P&JW Collections of Alpharetta. Tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors and pre-booked adult groups, $2 non-Georgia College students, free for children under 6 and all GC faculty, staff and students. 478-445-4545. On display through April 29.
“The Art of Weaving”
Featuring creations from artist and weaver Jessica Pitts in a new gallery presented by Goodwill in partnership with Wesleyan College and its art department. Goodwill store, 4650 Forsyth Road. 478-363-1478. See it 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. On display through April 30.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“The Strip”
Learn how the once-bustling Milledgeville Black Business District, on McIntosh Street between Wayne and Wilkinson streets, existed during segregation from the beginning of the 20th century through the mid-1970s. Tours take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Sallie Ellis Davis House, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3 adults, $2 seniors, pre-booked groups and non-GC students; GC faculty, staff and students and children under age 6 are free. 478-445-4545. Through May 17.
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display though June 11.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“Auntie Mame”
Directed by Jim Crisp for Theatre Macon. Multiple roles for multiple ages. Performance dates: May 26-June 4. Directed by Jim Crisp. Call 478-746-9485 or email theatremacon438@gmail.com with questions. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 7:30 p.m. April 9-10.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
“Milton’s Hell: Paradise Lost in Voice and Image”
Sponsored by Middle Georgia State University’s Department of English and Knowledge at Work office, the event will explore John Milton’s epic poem about the fall of man through the art of Kathryn Peckham and through vocal performances. Art will be on display through April 23. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. Free. Karmen Lenz, karmen.lenz@mga.edu. 7 p.m. April 18.
Call for Artists: “Fluid”
A judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia artists, 18 or older and out of high school, featuring works that are flowing, running, watery, liquid, sinuous, melting, etc. Prospectus and entry forms are available online. Exhibition will be on display noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 21-May 12. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Deadline to enter: 5 p.m. April 18.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
