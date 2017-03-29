Out & About Main Calendar for March 31, 2017.

Easter
Easter Eggstravaganza
Children are invited to hunt for more than 40,000 plastic prize eggs. Families can snag photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a presentation of the Easter story from a local pastor. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. Free; wristbands offered for purchase to participate in extra attractions. therockranch.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8.
Easter Turkey Shoot
Come win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $3 per shot, our shells. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
FESTIVALS
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. Through April 2.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1-2.
“We Are All Family Festival”
A setting for families from all nationalities to come together and experience family-friendly entertainment. Rides, carnival games, food, musical entertainment, performances by drill teams, dance squads and a college step show. Smiley’s Flea Market, 6717 Hawkinsville Road. Free admission; bands and individual tickets available for rides. 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-11 pm. Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; April 6-16.
Perry Dogwood Festival
Arts and Crafts show with more than 100 vendors, entertainment, food, Ultimate Air Dogs competition, kids zone, 5K race, pageant and more, all in downtown Perry. Hot Air Balloon Glow with tethered rides on Saturday night at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. For an event schedule, visit perrygachamber.com. April 8-9.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Strawberry Festival
Pick your own strawberries or we’ll pick them for you. Enjoy the attractions, live music, visit with Strawberry Shortcake and the Strawberry Princess, shop in the Georgia Grown Farm Market and gift shop, and relax with homemade strawberry ice cream and other strawberry treats. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $15. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences and the first Pan African Film Festival of Georgia. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. April 28-30.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Hulda Cook Developmental Disabilities Ministries Extravanganza
An evening of music and song hosted by Jeff Cleghorn; bake sale. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins. $10. 478-951-1976. 6:30 p.m. April 21.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
Featuring George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, Me and Molly and more. $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. cherryblossom.com. Cotton Avenue at Poplar Street, downtown Macon. 3 p.m. April 1.
John Conlee
Hawkinsville Opera House, Hawkinsville. $27. 478-783-1884. hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7 p.m. April 6.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Colby Dee
With Maggie Renfroe. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $10. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 8.
Second Sunday with Gringo Star
Second Sunday concerts have returned! Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Featured performer: Gringo Star. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. April 9.
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
With Honey Island Swamp Band and Royal Johnson. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $20-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 15.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters
The actor and musical trio will perform rock, country, rockabilly and blues. There will also be a VIP Meet and Greet including autographed photographs, T-shirts and swag; a separate ticket must be purchased for this event. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $40, reserved seats. For Meet and Greet tickets: theboxmasters.com. For concert tickets: douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. April 19.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Hear the band cover Led Zeppelin’s album. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners provided by FLIK Independent Dining/chef Josh Nowell are available for purchase and must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate; terrace-level tables: $100, includes seating for four, boxed dinners and drink tickets; ground-level tables: $200, includes seating for eight, boxed dinners and drink tickets. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m. April 28.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 5.
Tommy Emmanuel
With Christie Lenee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$40. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 6.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Mother’s Day Love and Laughter Concert
Featuring Keyshia Cole with Just Friends and comedian King Henry Welch. Macon Coliseum Box Office hours: 9 a.m.-5p.m. Monday-Friday. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. MaconCentreplex.org. 7 p.m. May 13.
Jana Kramer
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $28. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 18.
Scotty McCreery
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $36-$57. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. May 21.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Celebrate Easter Bunny Hop Dance
Complimentary lesson by Paula East at 7 p.m. Social dancing until 10 p.m. Light snacks, water and soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Dressy casual or your Easter best. Sponsored by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members, $12 nonmembers, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7-10 p.m. April 8.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Bonnie Ridge Bluegrass, Peach Mountain Gang and Flint River. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Dance Band, 7 p.m. Still Cruisin’ Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“Sing”
Sponsored by the Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health. Popcorn and drinks for sale. Limited seating, first come, first served. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. Admission to the Hall of Fame is free all day. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 31.
“Concussion”
Presented by the Pilot Club of Warner Robins and supporting the Care Trak Program and other community projects. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6:30 p.m. March 31.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Macon Film Guild: “The Salesman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 9.
“The Eagle Huntress”
Documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild, Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. April 18.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Sandy Beach Park, 6860 Moseley Dixon Road. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, April 28.
FUNDRAISERS
Undy 5K Run/Walk
A family-friendly event open to all ages. Includes kids’ activities. Survivors of colon cancer receive free registration. Benefits the Colon Cancer Alliance. All registered participants receive a commemorative pair of Undy 5K Run/Walk boxers. Hosted by the Coliseum Cancer Institute. Wesleyan College. $35 ages 14 or older, $30 ages 6-13. undyrunwalk.org. 9 a.m. April 1.
Yard Sale and Craft Fair
Antiques, bake sale, barbecue, boiled peanuts, bouncy house, clothing, crafts, face painting, raffle and more. Benefits the JCHS Band Boosters. Jones County High School, 339 Railroad St., Gray. 478-538-0549. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1.
All About Animals Yard Sale
Huge yard sale with all proceeds going to help homeless and abused animals. All About Animals Rescue Shelter, 101 Riverside Drive, next to Central City Park. 478-621-5116. allaboutanimalsmacon@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-noon April 1.
Phoenix Rising 5K and Fun Run
Benefiting sexual assault survivors served by Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia. 5K and fun run, not-so-silent auction, live music, bounce house and Ignite Martial Arts. Register online at cl-sh.org or visit transformativetrauma.com. 183 W. Clinton St., Gray. Event begins at 3 p.m., race at 6 p.m., April 1.
Walk MS: Georgia
A 5K fundraising walk hosted by and benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Georgia Chapter. A family-friendly event with games and activities for family and children before the walk and refreshments after. GEICO Campus, 4295 Ocmulgee East Blvd. walkmsgeorgia.com. 8 a.m. April 8.
Beards, Bourbon and Bacon
Bourbon tastings in the 1853 brick kitchen building, beard contests, bacon-inspired dishes and live music with the Cabin Point Bluegrass Band. Must be 21 or older. Reservations required; space is limited. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. $25 general admission, $50 VIP, includes one-hour early admission and other perks. 478-745-5982. 6-9:30 p.m. April 8.
Macon Dragon Boat Races
Teams of 10 paddlers (and one drummer) race in 20-foot-long “dragon boat” canoes. Teams can sign up with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Early bird registration discount before April 1. Supports mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sandy Beach Park, Lake Tobesofkee. Free for spectators. 478-745-3984. bbbsheartga.org. 1-4 p.m. April 22.
All About Animals Rescue Run
A 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run will be held. Registration will be available day of race. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Road. $25 for 10K; $20 for 5K and one-mile fun run before May 3. 478-405-7133. 8 a.m. May 6.
LITERARY/LECTURES
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Nikey Pasco-Dunston
The author will sign copies of her latest novel “Luxury Box,” and “64 Part 2,” a motivational book. Free. 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron. Noon-1:20 p.m. April 7.
Spring Symposium for Autism and Developmental Disorders
Offering knowledge, training and resources to individuals and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disorders. Hosted by the Autism Center Navicent Health and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education in recognition of National Autism Awareness Month. Following the seminar, participants will be invited to tour the Autism Center, 1014 Forsyth St. Eversole Auditorium, the Medical Center, Navicent Health, 877 Hemlock St.; parking is available in the Green Parking Deck. Free. To register, call 478-301-5397 or visit tinyurl.com/muautism. 8 a.m. April 8.
“Georgia Politics in the Progressive Era: Race, Ethnicity and Reform”
A lecture by Lauren Acker exploring Georgia politics in the Progressive Era amid intense racial and ethnic division, as well as movements to restrict individual behavior. Free. 478-445-4545. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 6 p.m. April 8.
Poet William Wright
The poet will read from his work, including the recently published “Tree Heresies” and “Night Field Anecdote.” Arts Complex Theatre, Middle Georgia State University, Macon. Free. Clay Morton, clay.morton@mga.edu. 11 a.m. April 10.
Houston-Peach AAUW
Program: “Conversational Leadership: Turning Everyday Conversation into Actions” presented by speaker Frances Baldwin. Guests welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-971-4354. houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net. 6:30 p.m. network and refreshments, 7 p.m. program, April 11.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
Jim David will talk about the history of the National Park Service and where the Ocmulgee National Monument fits in. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. April 18.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 26.
Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
Featuring 90,000 books and media sorted into more than 50 categories; average prices are 50 cents to $3. Sunday is half-price day. Proceeds benefit Houston County Libraries. Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. April 27: $5 admission, Houston Friends members enter free; April 28-29: free admission. Free parking every day. 478-952-6493. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 27; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
PAGEANTS
Houston, Peach and Bibb Forestry Pageant
Ages 0-24. Deadline to enter: March 27. Presented by Mid-South Forestry Prelims. Benjamin Hawkins Auditorium, Hawkinsville. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 2 p.m. April 1.
Relay for Life of Houston County Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the American Cancer Society. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 7 p.m. April 8.
ET CETERA
TGIF Spring Break Fridays
Enjoy attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, shopping in the Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31, April 7 and 21.
Spring 2017 Perry Autofest and Swap Meet
Hosted by Five Guys Automotive Ventures. Carnival Midway, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. $5, free for kids under 12 with an adult. 478-662-2267. info@perryswapmeet.com. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31-April 1.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. March 31-April 8.
Cherry Blossom Mustang and All Ford Show
Bibb County School District Education Complex (William S. Hutchings Building), 2011 Riverside Drive. $25 registration fee. Registration forms available at Flagcitymustangclub.com. Chuck Heath, show chairman, 478-365-1305 or ponycorral@cox.net. 8 a.m.-noon registration, noon-2 p.m. judging, 4:30 p.m. awards ceremony, April 1 (rain date: April 2).
Sailboat Racing
Middle Georgia Trailer Sailors spring race. Lake Juliette at Dames Ferry. Bob Horan, 478-929-1377. Noon skipper’s meeting, 1 p.m. race, April 1.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. April 1.
Blast from the Past: Macon Game Night
Food, drinks, door prizes and raffle. Music by DJ Phi. For ages 25 and older. Bring canned good donations. Le Piada, 4295 Interstate Drive, Suite B. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Tickets available at Hands-on Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic, 478-741-1000, or Habersham Records, 478-743-2587. 8 p.m.-midnight April 1.
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Benefits of Backyard Chickens
Master Gardeners will talk about the joys and benefits of raising chickens. Free. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 478-757-8900. 10:30 a.m. April 5.
Buttons a-go-go!
Come make buttons! Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. 3-5 p.m. April 5.
Game Night!
Bring the family out to play classic board and card games. Free. Shurling Library, 1796 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. 4-6 p.m. April 6 and 20.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. April 6 and May 4.
Perler Beads
Two sessions for kids and adults. Come and make some new friends and take home your perler bead project. Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. Kids: 3-5 p.m. April 7. Adults: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13.
Spring Home and Garden Show
Plants, trees, shrubs, bulbs and garden art along with garden furnishings porch and patio accessories. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Includes a Children’s Corner that offers workshops at no cost. Hosted by Master Gardeners of Central Georgia and the UGA Cooperative Extension Service. McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. $5; free for kids under 12 with an adult. Diane Stephens, 478-988-8344. mgcg.org. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 8.
Food Truck Friday
Featuring five to six food vendors, including dessert trucks, each week. Front parking lot, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, April 7-October.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
Historical Doll Wedding and High Tea
Local children can bring their dolls to be married, in imitation of the original party given by Mary Virginia Brown, daughter of former Gov. Joseph Brown who served from 1857 to 1865. Visitors will enjoy an authentic high tea service with sandwiches, crumpets and desserts made from historic recipes, a maypole dance, and mansion tours focusing on the history of women and children. Advanced reservations are required by calling 478-445-4545. $20 adults; $15 students and children; and free for children 2 and younger. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 2-4 p.m. April 8.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 13-14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Teen Coloring
Relax, socialize and rediscover the enjoyment of coloring. Free. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 478-757-8900. 5-6 p.m. April 13.
Knitting with Jean
Create works of art with yarn with the assistance of Jean. Bring your yarn and needles. Free. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 478-757-8900. 1 p.m. April 19.
Family Night
Shrink plastic for all ages! Free. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 20.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. April 22.
Community Clean Up
Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Selected community center locations will host community clean-ups for Earth Day. Crafts for kids, and the largest turnout gets a prize. Trash pickup and recycling. All ages welcome. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Locations: Frank Johnson, North Macon Park, Bloomfield Park, Memorial Park, L.H. Williams, Rosa Jackson and East Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. 10 a.m.-noon April 22.
Inaugural Southeast Park Community Day
No Little League affiliation, baseball or softball experience required to participate. Featuring Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at 10 a.m. and the MLB Junior Home Run Derby at 3 p.m. Any boy or girl ages 7-14 (age determined as of July 17, 2017) is eligible to participate. Each participant is required to provide a copy of a valid birth certificate prior to the competition. Advance registration is strongly recommended and can be completed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Region Headquarters, 439 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins, or online. An Open Field Hour will be conducted from 1-2 p.m. and will allow any individual with no age requirements to have a catch, run the bases or tour the Southeast Park field. No hitting will be permitted during the Open Field session. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, safety vehicles from various area emergency response departments will be on display to allow kids to explore them. Southeast Park, 438 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins. Free. LittleLeague.org/South. 478-987-7227. southeastregion@LittleLeague.org. April 22.
Hometown Celebration
Block party featuring bands including Blind Driver, activities for the entire family, trolley rides, giveaways and more. Bring lawn chairs. 100 block of W. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. 2-10 p.m. April 22.
Enshrinement Banquet
The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame will honor new inductees Elton D. (Don) Brooks Jr., Sgt. Mike J. Ferros and Richard (Dick) Fortenberry. Attire is business suit or black tie optional. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. $85 per person, of which $35 is tax deductible. gaaviationhalloffame.com. Nicole Bissette, 478-328-0704 or nbissette@museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner and program, April 29.
Spring Saturdays on the Farm
Flowers blooming, gentle breeze blowing and attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29 and May 6.
Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; 5-8 p.m. May 5-6; $20 advance, $25 day of. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the North Macon area; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7; $20 advance, $25 day of. Combo tickets for Interiors and Gardens tours: $35 advance, $45 day of. Florabrilliance Flower Exhibit: ticket holders will also be able to view unique flower displays by local florists on the main levels of Hay House. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7. Seminars: Walter Reeves on “How to Be Sherlock Holmes in Your Garden,” 2:30 p.m. May 5, Hay House; Tim Lake Sr. on practical regional gardening concepts, 11 a.m. May 6, Hay House; free. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. May 5-7.
Young Astronauts’ Day
Programs include 15 different hands-on science and technology workshops of which students will select three. Topics include “Robotics,” “Astro Training” and “Rocketry.” For students in first-eighth grades. Pre-registration is required; parents do not have to accompany their children. Students are provided pizza for lunch and a T-shirt. Hosted by the National S.T.E.M. Academy. Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. Candi James, 478-926-5558 or cjames@museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
Ocmulgee Water Trail Paddle: Half Moon Paddle
An estimated 3-hour paddle depending on water flow. Registration includes T-shirt and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership. Dodge County Landing (near Eastman) to Half Moon Landing, Abbeville. $35 early registration; $40 after April 15. ocmulgeewatertrail.com. 8:30 a.m. May 6.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m. May 6.
Adult Field Day
Adults enjoy being a kid again and compete in Field Day events. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Luther Williams Stadium, Central City Park, downtown Macon. $150 for a team of six, includes T-shirt, swag bag and lunch. maconbibb.us/recreation. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Noon May 20.
Open Streets Macon
Maconites will be treated to 1.5 miles of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village. People traffic will replace car traffic, as sections of College Street and Montpelier Avenue become “paved parks” where people of all ages and abilities can get active and connect with their community and each other. The new route will take participants through Mercer Village, adding food and beverage options to this year’s program. Free. bikewalkmacon.com/openstreetsmacon. 2-6 p.m. May 21.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Comments