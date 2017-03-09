Friday
March 10
Sammy Coulter and Company
A blend of roots, pop, Southern rock, blues and a touch of old school jazz. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
“Jerry Finnegan’s Sister”
Presented by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. Directed by Chris Freeman. $18 adults and $12 children/students through age 22. Tickets available online at theatremacon.com and at the door beginning an hour before showtime. theatremacon438@gmail.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 11
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Met: “La Traviata”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
Wintervention: Electric Dance Party
A family-friendly dance party and interactive art experience that includes neon face-painting, a bike-decorating station followed by a glow in the dark bike parade, interactive art experiences and dancing. Presented by Main Street Macon. Poplar Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Free. 6-10 p.m.
Faith Fest Singing Competition
Part of the Forsythia Festival. Celebrate music, faith and community with FaithFest, a faith-based singing competition. Donations accepted. forsythiafestival.com. First Baptist Church, 95 West Morse St., Forsyth. 7 p.m.
Sunday
March 12
Forsythia Festival
Community worship service, arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Le Corsaire”
Madison Dance Studio presents a one-act version of the ballet “Le Corsaire” (”The Pirate”) followed by MSDE Ensemble Repertory Program. $15. madisondance.com. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. 2 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Jerry Finnegan’s Sister”
Presented by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, March 10.) 2:30 p.m.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
March 13
Reading Rocks
Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. Free. Filmore Thomas Park, Log Cabin Drive. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
March 14
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Faculty artist Elizabeth Pridgen will be joined by pianist Julie Coucheron for four-hand/two-piano works featuring Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy in addition to works by Brahms and Dvorak. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“Once”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m.
Wednesday
March 15
“Once”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. (See Tuesday, March 14.) 7:30 p.m.
“Habitual”
An endearing women’s history month play part of an international project celebrating women in the arts, called SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now). $3 students; $5 senior citizens, GC faculty/staff and non-GC students; $6 general admission. 478-445-4226. Georgia College and State University’s campy Black Box Theatre, Milledgeville. 8 p.m.
Thursday
March 16
Family Night
Button making for all ages. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“Bravo!”
The Clayton State University Chorale, directed by Michael Fuchs, will join Griffin Choral Arts as they perform Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” and selections by Mozart. Griffin Auditorium, 234 E. Taylor St. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m.
“Habitual”
Georgia College and State University’s campy Black Box Theatre, Milledgeville. (See Wednesday, March 15.) 8 p.m.
Friday
March 17
“The Crucible”
Presented by the Backlot Players Guild. Box office is open 4-7 p.m. March 13-16 and two hours prior to show time. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m.
Macon Pops: “Hit Songs from TV and Movies”
Featuring television actress Gloria Reuben presenting some of the most iconic songs from hit movies and television shows. Mercer University, Hawkins Arena University Center, 1400 Coleman Ave. maconpops.com. 7:30 p.m.
Faculty Artist Recital
Marcus Reddick and Monty Cole present original jazz compositions. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“Habitual”
Georgia College and State University’s campy Black Box Theatre, Milledgeville. (See Wednesday, March 15.) 8 p.m.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 18
Sidewalk Chalk Festival
Prizes in each category: kids, high school, college and professional. Hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. $5 per square, kids category; $10 per square, high school, college and professional categories. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Peach Blossom Festival
Blossom Tours: Hop on the tour bus and ride through acres of beautiful peach blossoms. Plus, specialty gifts and food vendors, live entertainment by Kaleigh Courson and Dixon Road, face painting, wine tastings and Kidz Play Zone. lanesouthernorchards.com. Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Airing of the Quilts
Walk the grounds of the historic site and see quilts made by the Plantation Quilters Guild and community members on display. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Brawl
Flat track roller derby featuring the Middle Georgia Derby Demons vs. Southern Harm Derby Dames. Benefits Crisis Line and Safe House. Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger, free for kids ages 5 and younger. middlegeorgiaderby.com. 7 p.m.
“Rock the Ballet”
Featuring guest artists Olivia Boyd and B.J. Hilbun. Classical and contemporary ballet pieces. Presented by Middle Georgia Youth Ballet. Reserved seating. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $15 and $10 in advance; all tickets $15 at door. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m.
“The Crucible”
Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 17.) 7:30 p.m.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 19
“Fathers and Sons”
An exhibition on 19th century clothing. Displayed as “living examples” in each room. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors and pre-booked adult groups, $2 non-Georgia College students, free for children under 6 and all GC faculty, staff and students. 478-445-4545. 2-4 p.m.
“The Crucible”
Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 17.) 2:30 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
See the Mayhem in action against Knoxville. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 4 p.m.
Comments