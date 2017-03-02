Out & About Main Calendar for March 3, 2017.

FESTIVALS
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 12.
Sidewalk Chalk Festival
Prizes in each category: kids, high school, college and professional. Hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. $5 per square, kids category; $10 per square, high school, college and professional categories. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18.
Peach Blossom Festival
Celebrate the arrival of the first peach blossoms on more than 3,000 acres of orchards. Blossom Tours: Hop on the tour bus and ride through acres of beautiful peach blossoms. Plus, specialty gifts and food vendors, live entertainment by Kaleigh Courson and Dixon Road, face painting, wine tastings and Kidz Play Zone. $10 armband gets unlimited access to Kidz Play Zone. lanesouthernorchards.com. Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. March 24-April 2.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
A celebration of the historic Cotton Avenue district in Macon’s historic downtown. Includes performances by musicians and dancers, historic walking tours, tours of Cotton Avenue’s churches and more. Presented by the Cotton Avenue Coalition. 800 block of Forsyth Street. Free. March 25-26.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. April 1-2.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences and the first Pan African Film Festival of Georgia. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. April 28-30.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Faith Fest Singing Competition
Part of the Forsythia Festival. Celebrate music, faith and community with FaithFest, a faith-based singing competition. Donations accepted. forsythiafestival.com. First Baptist Church, 95 West Morse St., Forsyth. 7 p.m. March 10.
Songsmen Quartet
Open rehearsal and sing-along. Group singing, duets, solos, etc. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Instruments will be furnished. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road. Free. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Friday: Rock Candy Music Tour at 5 p.m. Music from Blue Sky Blue at 7 p.m., Pamela Bowman at 8 p.m. and David Cole at 10:30 p.m. Seating is limited, $35 in advance. Saturday: 3-6 p.m. Music Workshop, 7 p.m. participant performance; free. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. March 3-4.
Herman’s Hermits
Featuring Peter Noone. Online sales end at 4 p.m. day of show. Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $45-$55. ticketalternative.com. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
“Help is on the Way”: The Tax Refund Tour
Featuring Country Wayne and Friends. Tickets are available at Habersham CDs. Macon Conference Center, 105 Holiday Drive North. 904-469-4465. March 5.
Sammy Coulter and Company
A blend of roots, pop, Southern rock, blues and a touch of old school jazz. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. March 10.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. March 18.
Cherry Blossom Street Party
Featuring Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, Me and Molly and more. $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. cherryblossom.com. Cotton Avenue at Poplar Street, downtown Macon. 3 p.m. April 1.
John Conlee
Hawkinsville Opera House, Hawkinsville. $27. 478-783-1884. hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7 p.m. April 6.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 5.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Reservations required. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free admission. 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Shag Club Fifth Anniversary Dance
Beach music by Wayne Bennett from the Golden Isles Shag Club. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and silent auction. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive. $30 Shag Club members, $35 non-members. Make checks payable to Macon Shag Club by March 3; mail to P.O. Box 27403, Macon, Ga. 31221. 7-11 p.m. March 10.
Ballroom Dance
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Dressy casual. Complementary dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. Ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Water provided. Soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30 p.m. March 11.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Tumble Weeds. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Jewell Knight Show, 7:30 p.m. Bluetick Deville. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“Mind Game, the Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw”
A film by Rick Goldsmith, narrated by Glenn Close. The screening and panel discussion about mental health will feature basketball athlete Chamique Holdsclaw. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. kovnocommunications.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 6.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 12.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Macon Film Guild: “The Salesman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 9.
FUNDRAISERS
Middle Georgia Down Syndrome Buddy Walk
Join the Middle Georgia Down Syndrome Society to raise funds at the 2017 Middle Georgia Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down Syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or join in the fun. lanesouthernorchards.com. Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4.
All About Animals Yard Sale
All proceeds go to help homeless and abused animals. Rain or shine, it’s all inside. All About Animals Rescue Shelter, 101 Riverside Drive (next to Central City Park). 478-621-5116. allaboutanimalsmacon@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-noon March 4.
“A Tribute to Middle Georgia Legends”
Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fisk University Alumni Association. Brunch honoring the careers of Middle Georgians who have given unparalleled service in our community. This year’s honorees are educators Leontine Fields Espy (posthumously) and Jimmy Mills. Proceeds go to scholarships. W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy, 1780 Anthony Road. $30. Mel Redd, 478-747-0457, or Linda Hay, 478-747-0556. 10 a.m. March 4.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. March 4.
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin. Proceeds will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Begin with a brief historical orientation at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4.
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
“Ladies’ Night Out”
Featuring singer, songwriter, teacher and TV talk host Babbie Mason. A dessert fellowship with door prizes will follow the program. Proceeds benefit Covenant Care Adoption Services. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at LifeWay Christian Store and My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins; Middle Georgia Gottwals Books locations; or the office of Covenant Care Services in Macon. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, Warner Robins. $20. CovenantCareAdoptions.com. 478-747-4445. 7 p.m. March 23.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4; noon-5 p.m. March 5.
“Black Minds Matter: Towards Educational Practices That Support Black Boys and Men”
Featuring J. Luke Wood, co-director of the Minority Male Community College Collaborative, San Diego State University. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. March 3.
“Share Pilot” Program
The Pilot Club of Warner Robins welcomes guests to hear Nancy Ridley, Houston Healthcare counselor, present tips on “Keeping Your Brain Fit” to tie in with Brain Awareness Week, March 13-19. Light refreshments will be served. First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins, 1139 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free. 478-213-6172. pilotclubwarnerrobins@gmail.com. 6:30 p.m. March 6.
Reading Rocks
Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. March 6: Memorial Park Community Center, 764 Long St. March 9: Rosa Jackson Community Center, 1211 Maynard St. March 13: Filmore Thomas Park, Log Cabin Drive. March 20: Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive. March 23: Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m. March 6, 9, 13, 20 and 23.
Pulaski Library Book Sale
Annual book sale in the library’s Dot Baker Community Room during the Peaches-to-the Beaches weekend. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 10-11.
“Enriching Your Family History Experience”
Hosted by the Central Georgia Genealogical Society. Learn nine ways to add color to your ancestors’ cheeks and make their stories live. Presented by Steve Bennett. Public welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. March 13.
Houston Peach AAUW Branch
Featuring Martha E. Bright in “Her Stories/Our Stories: Celebrating the Lives of Women” in recognition of Women’s History Month. Public welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net. 478-971-4354. 6:30 p.m. networking and refreshments, 7 p.m. program, March 14.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
The Rev. Matthew Harlow will speak about military chaplains during the Revolutionary War. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. March 21.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
Jim David will talk about the history of the National Park Service and where the Ocmulgee National Monument fits in. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. April 18.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
PAGEANTS
Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant
Any Georgia girl age 4-23 is eligible. Optional talent available in all groups except Tiny Miss. Queens serve as official ambassadors of the Georgia Peach Festival and are recognized by the Georgia Legislature and governor. Entry deadline is March 11. Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. Free admission for spectators. missgeorgiapeach.org. 478-923-3846. missgapeachpageant@email.com. March 18.
Southern Hopes-n-Dreams Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the March of Dimes. All queens will participate in the March for Babies at 8 a.m. April 8 in Macon. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 20. Neeman-Matthews Auditorium, 388 College St., Abbeville. Southern.hopes.dreams@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 10 a.m. registration; 1 p.m. pageant, March 25.
Houston, Peach and Bibb Forestry Pageant
Ages 0-24. Deadline to enter: March 27. Presented by Mid-South Forestry Prelims. Benjamin Hawkins Auditorium, Hawkinsville. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. Noon registration; 2 p.m. pageant, April 1.
Relay for Life of Houston County Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the American Cancer Society. All queens will participate in the Relay for Life Event at 6 p.m. May 19 in Perry. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 31. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 4 p.m. registration; 7 p.m. pageant, April 8.
ET CETERA
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. March 3-April 8.
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. March 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 20; April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Celestial Viewing
Search the stars through Georgia College’s 24-inch telescope. The observatory dome is 16 feet in diameter, allowing groups to see how observatories function. Observing times are subject to weather conditions and will be canceled in the event of rain or overcast skies. Herty Hall’s Pohl Observatory, room 405, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-3512. 7-8:30 p.m. March 3.
Teddy Bear Clinic
Navicent Health invites children to bring their sick and injured teddy bears or other plush animal friends to receive bandages, X-rays, height and weight checks and blood pressure checks as children learn what happens when a person visits the hospital. With appearances by Macon Mayhem hockey players and coaches and singer-songwriter Maggie Renfroe. Lunch provided by Chick-fil-A. Teddy bears given to the first 500 children. The Medical Center, Navicent Health’s Oncology parking lot, corner of First and Hemlock streets. navicenthealth.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 4.
How’d They Do That?: Making Paper
Experience firsthand how paper was made in times past. Program fee includes workshop and site admission for the day. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $5. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 10 a.m.-noon March 4.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Teen Pandemic Games
March 9 is Panic Day. Stop the end of the world with Pandemic Games. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 3:30-5 p.m. March 9.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. March 11.
Civil War Living History Weekend
Gain a better understanding of what life was like at Camp Sumter, the military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. A variety of programs will be offered on both days, including guard drill and artillery demonstrations. Living historians will be present in the area of the prison site from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12. Andersonville National Historic Site, 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. Free admission. nps.gov/ande/. 229-924-0343. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11-12.
Eastman Gun Show
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $10; free for kids under 12 with adult. 229-423-4867. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12.
Knitting with Jean
Jean will demonstrate easy knitting techniques. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 1 p.m. March 15.
Family Night
Button making for all ages. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 16.
Adult Coloring
Great stress relief and a chance to meet new people. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17.
Airing of the Quilts
Walk the grounds of the historic site and see quilts made by the Plantation Quilters Guild and community members on display. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 18.
Shrinky Dinks for the Family
Watch your art work shrink, shrink, shrink into cute trinkets. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 7-8 p.m. March 20.
Sit N’ Stitch Crochet Circle
Bring your own materials or borrow ours. No experience needed. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23.
AKC National Agility Championships, AKC National Obedience Championships & AKC Rally National Championships
Hosted by the American Kennel Club. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. Free for spectators. Carrie DeYoung, 818-886-8212 or cdx2@akc.org. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. March 24-26.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other teens. Watch anime episodes and talk about your favorite Manga titles. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 5 p.m. March 28.
“Downton Abbey” Tea
Celebrate your love of Downton Abbey with tea and savories. A Downton Abbey merchandise store will be open, and vintage era clothing will be on display. Hats, gloves and attire from the era are optional but highly encouraged. Seating is limited. This is a Cherry Blossom Festival event. Neel House, headquarters of the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $12 adults, $6 children under 12 with adult. For reservations, call 478-742-0921. 2-4 p.m. March 28-29.
Spring 2017 Perry Autofest and Swap Meet
Hosted by Five Guys Automotive Ventures. Carnival Midway, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $5, free for kids under 12 with adult. 478-662-2267. info@perryswapmeet.com. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31-April 1.
Blast from the Past: Macon Game Night
Food, drinks, door prizes and raffle. Music by DJ Phi. For ages 25 and older. Bring canned good donations. Le Piada, 4295 Interstate Drive, Suite B. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Tickets available at Hands-on Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic, 478-741-1000, or Habersham Records, 478-743-2587. 8 p.m.-midnight April 1.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. April 6 and May 4.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 13-14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Inaugural Southeast Park Community Day
No Little League affiliation, baseball or softball experience required to participate. Featuring Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at 10 a.m. and the MLB Junior Home Run Derby at 3 p.m. Any boy or girl ages 7-14 (age determined as of July 17, 2017) is eligible to participate. Each participant is required to provide a copy of a valid birth certificate prior to the competition. Advance registration is strongly recommended and can be completed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Region Headquarters, 439 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins, or online. An Open Field Hour will be conducted from 1-2 p.m. and will allow any individual with no age requirements to have a catch, run the bases or tour the Southeast Park field. No hitting will be permitted during the Open Field session. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, safety vehicles from various area emergency response departments will be on display to allow kids to explore them. Southeast Park, 438 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins. Free. LittleLeague.org/South. 478-987-7227. southeastregion@LittleLeague.org. April 22.
Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; 5-8 p.m. May 5-6; $20 advance, $25 day of. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the North Macon area; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7; $20 advance, $25 day of. Combo tickets for Interiors and Gardens tours: $35 advance, $45 day of. Florabrilliance Flower Exhibit: ticket holders will also be able to view unique flower displays by local florists on the main levels of Hay House. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7. Seminars: Walter Reeves on “How to Be Sherlock Holmes in Your Garden,” 2:30 p.m. May 5, Hay House; Tim Lake Sr. on practical regional gardening concepts, 11 a.m. May 6, Hay House; free. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. May 5-7.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m. May 6.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
