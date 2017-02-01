Out & About Main Calendar for Feb. 3, 2017.

VALENTINE’S EVENTS
Valentine Cabaret: “Macon, Je T’aime”
Featuring a variety of performances by Amber Pierce, Louise Warren, Macon Mischief Burlesque, Y-O Latimore and special guest Akasha Giselle Vidalle, along with gift vendors and visual artists’ works. Cash bar provided by Just Tap’d. Curated and produced by Heidi Clinite. Ages 18 and older. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $10 at the door. ampersandguild.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
Valentine’s Ball 2017
Presented by Traditional Elegance. Benefits Caring Solutions Pregnancy Centers. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $160 per couple; $80 singles. TraditionalElegance.org. Linda Solomon, 478-973-1762. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine Dinner and Dance
Catered dinner, music by the Mercer University Jazz Band, dancing, door prizes, special gifts for the ladies and more. Sponsored by the GSMS Band Boosters Club. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 6; no tickets will be available at the door. Gray Station Middle School, Jones County. $60 per couple. Get tickets by calling 478-986-2090. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Four-course meal, live jazz with vocalist and interactive drama. Presented by JD’s Drama and Dinner Theatre. Semi-formal and formal attire. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 single, $75 couple, $275 table for eight. 478-747-8668. jdsdramatheater.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Ball
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Dress in red, dressy casual. Complementary waltz lesson by Dianne Kent starts at 7:30 p.m. Ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Water provided. Soft drink for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30p.m. Feb. 11.
Love Bites: Anti-Valentines Party for Teens
Take a break from the lovey junk. Beat a piñata, enjoy horrible poems, a photo booth and more. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Singing Valentines
The Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus will perform two love songs sung in barbershop harmony, and a Valentine’s card and red rose will be delivered in the Macon/Warner Robins/Perry area by a barbershop quartet. Proceeds go to Heart of Georgia Hospice and to purchase music and supplies for the chorus. Schedule your Singing Valentines at 478-345-7464 or hogchorus.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS
Heritage Festival
The All-Douglass Choir performs a choral celebration of black composers, featuring Bibb County’s Central, Rutland, Southwest and Westside high schools and Peach County High School. Guest director is Marcia Hood. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Black History Month Film Series: “Hunter Gatherer”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Black History Month Celebration
Honoring Charlie C. Code, Korean Veteran and a prisoner of war in North Korea. Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church, 1180 Bartlett St. 478-745-9889. 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
Black History Month Film Series: “Fences”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
“An Evening with John Berry”
Acoustic concert. Presented by the Backlot Players Inc., to benefit its 300 Roses Capital Campaign. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $43 and $48. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
The Taylor Girlz
Hear the hip-hop group performing their single, “Steal Her Man.” All ages welcome. $15 in advance. Olympia Family Fun Center, 5020 Mercer University Drive. 478-978-7920. 7 p.m. Feb. 4
Corey Smith
Cox Capitol Theater. $25. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 4.
Muriel Anderson
Dinner and house concert at Joe’s. RSVP to acousticproductions.com for directions and more information. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
R. Kelly
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $38-$153. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Let It Be”
A celebration of the music of the Beatles. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $47.50. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Marc and Ted Broussard
Acoustic concert by the Southern soul singers. Cox Capitol Theater. $15-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Vince Gill
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $39 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Justin Hayward
The voice of the Moody Blues performs. With Mike Dawes. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $46-$58.50. justinhayward.com. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. March 10.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. March 18.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 5.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Under the Sea
Father and daughter dance. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Members: $30 father and daughter, $35 father and two or more daughters; non-members: $40 father and daughter, $45 father and two or more daughters. MASmacon.org. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 6 p.m. Straight from the Heart, 7 p.m. House Band. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Rita, Tommy and Luke, Andy and Nick and Mark Hall and Filmore House Band. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. John Holiday Band, 7:30 p.m. Magnum Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“Selma”
Watch the movie “Selma” and participate in a discussion about the film. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Kilpatrick Classroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. Feb. 3.
Senior Cinema: “Southside With You”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
College Town Film Series: “Mystic River”
Hosted by Tom Ellington, Wesleyan College. A collaboration of Middle Georgia State University, Wesleyan College and Mercer University. This years’ theme is “On the Margins.” $5 college faculty/staff and general public at the door, includes a snack pass; free for students with college ID. 478-757-5257. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
MGA Student Films
A screening of selected documentary films, short fiction films and digital stories by Middle Georgia State University students. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. Rebecca Edwards, rebecca.edwards@mga.edu. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 26.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
FUNDRAISERS
Spring 626: “Visions of Hope”
Benefits the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center. Featuring the art of Daniel Montoute, live music, light refreshments, tours and a silent auction. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center, 626 Spring St. $5 in advance. 478-742-6409. gm626@att.net. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3.
All About Animals Yard Sale
All proceeds go to help homeless and abused animals. Rain or shine, it’s all inside. All About Animals Rescue Shelter, 101 Riverside Drive (next to Central City Park). 478-621-5116. allaboutanimalsmacon@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 4.
Black and White Masquerade Ball
Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Music by AJ the DJ. Attire is semi-formal to formal. Annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure hosted by Joshua’s Wish Foundation. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. joshuaswish.org. 478-361-3541. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Youth of the Year Celebration and Hall of Fame Induction
Honoring Bobby Pope and Zelma Redding, with special guests Bill Curry and Gregory Alan Williams. The Boys and Girls Club 2017 Youth of the Year winner will be announced. Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia. Benefits after-school programming and summer camp for Central Georgia’s youth. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. bgccg.org. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Bunko for Breast Cancer
Music, appetizers and desserts, bunko, raffles, silent auction, survivor tribute and more. Hosted by United in Pink. Proceeds go to enhancing the quality of life for breast cancer survivors and their families. Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive. $45; $360 table for eight; $600 VIP party packages. 478-254-5247. unitedinpink.org. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. March 4.
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin. Proceeds will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Begin with a brief historical orientation at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4.
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Billie Coleman book signing
Author Billie Coleman will sign copies of her new book, “Images of America: Central Georgia Textile Mills,” which explores the past industrial giants that once defined the city landscapes and drove the local economics of Middle Georgia. Free. Travis Jean Gallery, 530 Cherry St. 478-508-3382. 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 3.
“Executing Grace in Georgia: A Faithful Discussion about the Death Penalty”
Join author and activist Shane Claiborne, along with local guests, for a discussion about the death penalty and what people of faith can do to change the conversation about justice, mercy and forgiveness in Georgia. Book signing will follow the discussion. Centenary Church, 1290 College St. Free. To reserve seating, register at bit.ly/executinggrace. 478-742-8926. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4.
Novel and Poetry Reading
With authors Rachel Bell, Tann Jones, Blanket and Catherine Rush. $5. Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 478-257-6666. 9 p.m. Feb. 4.
Monroe County Historical Society
The Ku Klux Klan of the early 20th century will be the subject of William Rawlings’ presentation. Visitors welcome. Stone Depot, 96 E. Adams St., Forsyth. Ralph Bass, 478-994-6786. 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
Forum on Proposed Religious Freedom Legislation
Forum to discuss proposed religious freedom legislation in Georgia and its potential impact. Hosted by Middle Georgia State University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, Mercer University’s Common Ground group, Wesleyan College’s GLBAL and Council on Religious Unity groups and Georgia Equality. Panelists include Andrew Manis, Karen Bray, Gary J. Simson and Amanda Hill-Attkisson. Also scheduled to attend is Georgia Rep. Sam Park, the first openly gay man elected to the state legislature. High Street Unitarian Universalist Church, 1085 High St. Free. DeMarcus Beckham, demarcus.beckham@mga.edu. 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War” Lectures
Niels Eichhorn will discuss Civil War-era medical practices, held in conjunction with the traveling exhibit on campus. Middle Georgia State University library, lab 1 (Feb. 7), and room 145 of the Charles H. Jones Building (Feb. 15). Free. nlm.nih.gov/exhibition/lifeandlimb/index.html. felicia.haywood@mga.edu. 2 p.m. Feb. 7; 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Susan Rebecca White
The Southern novelist and author of “Bound South” and “A Soft Place to Land,” will give a reading from her latest novel, “A Place at the Table,” on Feb. 8 and a talk about fiction and Southern identity entitled “Your Place at the Table” on March 1. Mercer University’s Medical School Auditorium, 1220 College St. Free. 478-301-2588. 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and March 1.
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
The February program is “Researching Your Civil War Ancestors” with Cheryl Aultman. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
Houston-Peach Branch of AAUW
Featuring Loretta Clayton speaking about “Graduate Education and Women in the 21st Century.” Guests welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net. 478-971-4354. 6:30 p.m. networking and refreshments; 7 p.m. program Feb. 14.
“Black Minds Matter: Towards Educational Practices That Support Black Boys and Men”
Featuring J. Luke Wood, co-director of the Minority Male Community College Collaborative, San Diego State University. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. March 3.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
ET CETERA
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4 vs. Huntsville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 vs. Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Feb. 3-April 8.
Sidney Lanier’s 175th Birthday Celebration
Tour the Sidney Lanier Cottage, learn more about this Maconite’s contributions to literature and music and enjoy birthday treats. Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Free. 478-742-5084. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 3.
National Wear Red Day
Community leaders are coming together to host a local Go Red for Women awareness campaign offering hands-only CPR demonstrations in five locations across downtown Macon. Travis Jean, 530 Cherry St., will serve as the headquarters. Free. CentralGaGoRed.heart.org. Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 3.
“Clean Bite, Clean Life”
Eat, laugh and learn with celebrity chef Curtis Aikens. Also featuring Robin Castro, certified personal trainer. Presented by One Lyfe Health and Fitness. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
Great Outdoors Show
Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. McGill Marketplace, Heritage Hall and Roquemore Conference Center, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $8; $5 seniors (65+) and kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. gwf.org. 1-7 p.m. Feb. 3; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Festival of Camellias
Opening day celebration: includes a video presentation on the history of Massee Lane Gardens, self-guided tour and free scavenger hunt for children, free admission, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Guided tours can be scheduled Tuesday-Friday in January and Monday-Friday in February for groups of 10 or more for $5 per person. Box lunches can be ordered with February tours for $15 per person (includes tour guide and lunch). Camellia care workshop: $10 advance registration; to register, call or email Tommy and Brenda Alden, 478-825-1337 or tommy@countylinenursery.com; Jan. 28. Complimentary tea tasting each Monday in February. Ikebana flower arranging class and a camellia painting class: Feb. 11. Advance registration for each class is required; $30, includes supplies and garden admission. Camellia show: Feb. 25-26. Massee Lane Gardens, Fort Valley. View and print a full schedule at americancamellias.com. For tour reservations and art class registration, call 877-422-6355. February.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4.
First Responder’s Day
All first responders (police, fire, EMS, dispatch, etc.) and their families are invited to tour the Cannonball House for free. Light refreshments will be served. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. cannonballhouse.org. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Discover the Dinosaurs
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $15 adults and children; $12 seniors; $48 T-Rex Package. discoverthedinosaurs.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Mardi Gras for Teens
Make your own Mardi Gras masks. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Mammal Mayhem
Learn about all the warm-blooded critters that we share our planet with. Includes treats, shows, mammal professionals, crafts and games. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other otakus while watching anime. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Georgia National Rodeo
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. georgianationalrodeo.com. Feb. 23-25.
A Hike in Oaky Woods
A one-mile hike in the woods to the moonshine still and sand dollar cliffs. You should be in good physical shape to participate. Rain cancels. Free. Call John Trussell to sign up, 478-953-9320. saveoakywoods.com. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 5-8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
