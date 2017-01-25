Out & About Arts Calendar for Jan. 27, 2017.

THEATER
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 478-994-0443. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. Box office hours: 10 am.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15 Feb. 1; $18 Feb. 2; $40 Feb. 3, includes a pre-show cocktail party in front of the Grand; $20 Feb. 4. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-4; the gala on Feb. 3 begins at 6:15 p.m.
Student Theatre Club Production
All proceeds will benefit Crisis Line. Grassmann-Porter Theatre, Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College. Donations requested. wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Directed by Erin Ferrell. Box office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Children under 5 years of age are not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults; $15 seniors (60+); $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 8-11; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12.
NT Live: “Amadeus”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20; $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Feb. 5.
“42nd Street”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
“Teacher From the Black Lagoon and Other Stories”
Recommended for kindergarten-fourth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
“11x10!”
“11x10!” is an exciting evening of selected 10-minute works from the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville’s famous enough Ten Minute Play Festival. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will also be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 21-25.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Met: “Rusalka”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Feb. 25.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Chinese New Year Gala Concert
Sponsored by the Confucius Institute at Wesleyan College. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Violinist Emil Altschuler and pianist Thomas Pandolfi
Presented by Macon Concert Association. Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. $25 adults, $10 students; season subscription: $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
“Around the World in Song”
With mezzo-soprano Bonnie Von Hoff and Kaju Lee on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
The Night of Chamber Music Guest Artist Series
Featuring David Johnson, violin, William James McClain, viola, Moona Yu, piano, and Martin Gueorguiev, cello, performing works by Mozart, Schumann and Joe Hisaishi. Presented by the Georgia Military College Performing Arts Spring 2017 Series. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Tickets available at the door. Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts, Georgia Military College, 325 Elbert St., Milledgeville. $5; free for students with ID. 478-387-4718. gmc.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Mercer Wind Ensemble
The second edition of “Mad about Chamber Music” is exciting chamber music performed from several small ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
Featuring members of Ehnes Quartet. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Fabian Concert Series: Ehnes Quartet
Featuring James Ehnes, violin, Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Richard O’Neill, viola, and Edward Arron, cello. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“Homage to Don Quixote”
With baritone Matthew Hoch. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Free; $10 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“Valentine’s Day Rendezvous”
With Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Raise Your Glass” Gala
Combining music from Griffin Choral Arts’ chamber choir and soloists, champagne toasts and desserts. Hosted by the Board of Directors of Griffin Choral Arts to celebrate their 10th anniversary season. Attire is cocktail dressy, jackets for men. Space is limited. Griffin Welcome Center, Griffin. $25. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Georgia College Choral Ensembles
Warner Robins Community Concert Association presents the Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow in a program entitled “Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults; free for all students. wrconcert.org. 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
“An Evening of Guitar Music”
With Dusty Woodruff on guitar. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Feb. 16.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble
Celebrating the works of pianist Horace Silver; directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
“Classical Dynamite”
With David Johnson on violin and Owen Lovell on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Washington and Lee Choir
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 21.
Student Composition Recital
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Milly Melodies A Cappella Concert”
With the Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer or any valid student I.D. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
The American Boychoir
Directed by Ferndando Malvar-Ruiz and featuring Charles Wesley Evans, soloist. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
EXHIBITIONS
“For the Love of Art”
Featuring student artwork from lessons with their master artist instructor, Beth Smith. See it 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. On display through Jan. 28.
Sidney Lanier’s 175th Birthday Exhibit
Featuring artifacts from the Cannonball House collection belonging to Mary Day Lanier and a celebration of the music and poetry of Sidney Lanier. Birthday treats served with tours on Feb. 3-4. Open 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. 478-745-5982. Through February.
Ted Saupe and Ron Meyers Exhibition
Featuring University of Georgia ceramics professors. McCrary Gallery, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16.
“Still Life”
Exhibit at the gallery of Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. middlegeorgiaart.org. On display through Feb. 10.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War”
A traveling National Library of Medicine exhibit that explores the history of amputations endured by injured soldiers. Middle Georgia State University library. Free. See it 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-noon Friday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. On display through Feb. 25.
One Wall Show
Featuring realistic artist Durel Smith’s works in acrylic on canvas or board. Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-746- 3541. art@ocmulgeearts.com. See it 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through Feb. 28.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“Blame It On the Movies!” Musical Revue
Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 bars. Four men and four women are needed. Production dates: March 24-April 2. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5-6.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood. Directed by Venis J. Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Cast needed: one man. Show dates: March 3-5. Dedicated inquiries only. HurricaneProductions7@gmail.com. 478-954-4215.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Call for Artists: Winter Arts Festival
A judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia Artists, 18 or older and out of high school. Prospectus and entry forms are available online. Exhibit will be on display: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17-March 10. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. Deadline to enter: 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
