Friday
Jan. 13
MLK Community Breakfast: “Where Do We Go From Here?”
Hosted by the Office of Inclusive Excellence. Register through the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $12. 478-445-4233. milledgevillega.com. 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Presented by the Mercer University Opera. Directed by Martha Malone with conductor Richard Kowsowski. Tickets are first-come, first-served and available at the door. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $12; $7 for Mercer faculty/staff; and free for students with a Mercer ID. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-2748. 7:30 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production. Directed by Colby Marshall, music direction by Ellen Wilson. Get tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $18 adults; $12 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 14
ML(5)K Road Race
$25. eventbrite.com. Ocmulgee National Monument Visitor’s Center, 1207 Emery Highway. 9 a.m.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Warner Robins Comic Con
Celebrity guests, comic book creators, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, costume and cosplay contests, vendors and more. Courtyard Marriott, Warner Robins. atlantasouthcomiccons.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Karen Peck and New River
Bethany Baptist Church, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. karenpeckandnewriver.com. 6 p.m.
Winter Fest Dance
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Complementary dance lesson by Paula East starts at 7:30 p.m.; ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Dressy casual. Water provided. Soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members; $12 non-members; $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 7:30 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 15
“Festival of Trees”
Last chance to see the exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences. Included with museum admission. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. 1-5 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company (YAC) production at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 2:30 p.m.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 2:30 p.m.
“In the Heat of the Night”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 16
27th annual MLK Breakfast Celebration
Theme: “Staying on the Path: Justice, Peace, Hope.” The speaker is author, attorney and activist Robbin Shipp. St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 131 Ward St. A suggested donation of $6 is appreciated. 478-744-0915. 7:30 a.m.
“Full Spectrum 2”
Last chance to see the second in a biannual series of exhibitions that mark the ongoing collaboration between the Middle Georgia Art Association and the Tubman Museum. Free with museum admission. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. tubmanmuseum.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ice Skating
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Regular admission is $10; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 17
Sidney’s Salon
Historic Macon will present an exclusive pre-release of “Images of America: Central Georgia Textile Mills,” with author Billie Coleman. Books will be available for purchase. Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Free for Historic Macon members, $5 non-members, $3 students. historicmacon.org. 5:30 p.m. reception, 6 p.m. presentation
“Tower”
Special documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 18
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight
Thursday
Jan. 19
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Charles Higgs
Thirty-minute free concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. 478-745-1631. Noon
Family Night
Shrink plastic: Create your own design then shrink it. Free. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. Free. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“A Song for Coretta”
Play about civil rights icon Coretta Scott King. Black Box Theatre, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 6 p.m.
“An Evening of Chamber Music”
With Ensemble Schumann’s Sally Pinkas on piano, Steve Larson on viola and Thomas Gallant on oboe. Tickets can be purchased at Allied Arts, 201 North Wayne St. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $15. 478-452-3950. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 20
“For the Love of Art”
Featuring student artwork from lessons with their master artist instructor, Beth Smith. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
“Still Life” Opening Reception
Exhibit at the gallery of Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. On display through Feb. 10. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m.
Pomp & Circumstance: A Casino Night Fundraiser
Black-tie evening featuring casino games, prizes, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Hosted by the Central Georgia Technical College Foundation to benefit the scholarship fund. Emerson Ballroom, 543 Plum St. $50 per person; $85 per couple, includes $25,000 in “play money.” 478-757-3503. centralgatech.edu/foundation/events. 7 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 21
Georgia FIRST Lego League Robotics Tournament
Watch 32 robotics teams as they compete for a chance to advance to the state final competition. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-1769. starbaserobins.org. 9 a.m.
Met: “Romeo et Juliette”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
“Jeans ‘n Classics Disco & Motown”
The Macon Symphony Orchestra’s annual pops concert. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $20 general admission balcony tickets. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 7 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. Comedy by Craig Sodaro. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 478-994-0443. 7:30 p.m.
Hockey and Ice Skating
Cheer on the Macon Mayhem against Knoxville. Stick around afterward for ice skating. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Hockey admission is $13-$20; ice skating admission is $10 without a game stub and $8 with a game stub. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. hockey; 10:15 p.m.-midnight ice skating
“The 24 Hour Plays”
Students write, create props, direct and act out plays in a 24-hour period. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3-$6. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Dark Side of the Moon
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 22
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m.
Ice Skating
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Regular admission is $10; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
I Dew Wedding Expo
Meet local wedding planning professionals and preview wedding fashion, beauty, groom’s attire, table decor, cakes and desserts and more. $15 per person; $25 per couple; $55 for four. Get tickets at idew.eventbrite.com. Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St. 2-5 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Saturday, Jan. 21.) 2:30 p.m.
