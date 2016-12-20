Friday
Dec. 23
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The exhibit and sale will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas at the Palace of the South
The three main levels of the Hay House will feature period decorations inspired by the Jazz Age of the 1920s to 1940s with the theme of “A Dazzling December: A Jazz Age Jubilee.” 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Festival of Trees”
See the annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Free with museum admission of $5-$10. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Give the gift of art from local artists. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free admission. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. Noon-5 p.m.
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. 6-10 p.m.
Roland Everett Fall
Performing original Christmas music. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. ampersandguild.com. 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 24
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The exhibit and sale will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. 6-10 p.m.
Sunday
Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
Monday
Dec. 26
“Art from the Heart”
By students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon. Part of Music and the Arts at Vineville. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kwanzaa: “Umoja”
Annual Festival of First Fruits with live music, drumming and various performing arts, along with a community Kwanzaa ceremony. Presented by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and Torchlight Academy Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-718-8067. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Dec. 27
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The exhibit and sale will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Labor Behind the Veil: The History of Slaves and Free Persons 1839-1868”
Tour to interpret antebellum life through the perspective of slaves and free persons who worked here. Reservations requested. Old Governor’s Mansion, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $15 adults, $8 seniors, $10 per group, $4 students. 478-445-4545. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kwanzaa: “Kujichagulia”
A “youth night of self-determination” featuring youth talent and youth-led discussions about the meaning of Kwanzaa. Presented by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and Torchlight Academy Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-718-8067. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Dec. 28
Kwanzaa: “Ujima”
A tribute to Ruth Hartley Mosley and other great luminaries of local history. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center, 626 Spring St. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 7 p.m.
Thursday
Dec. 29
“Festival of Trees”
See the annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Free with museum admission of $5-$10. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kwanzaa: “Ujamaa”
A focus on and celebration of black business and personal economic development with special features of beautiful Afrocentric hairstyles, fashion, creative products and more. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Back To Edenz vegetarian restaurant, 3348 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 5-8 p.m.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. 6-10 p.m.
JJ Grey and Mofro
With instrumental jazz/funk band Naughty Professor. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. $25 general admission, $30 premium balcony; $28 general admission day of show. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Friday
Dec. 30
USDAA Sirius Dog Agility Show
Hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Free for spectators. siriusdogagility.com. Reaves Arena, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Suzanne Lawler One-Woman Show
Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. 478-746-3541. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. 6-10 p.m.
Habersham Records 45th Anniversary
Featuring Stan Butler and TK Soul. Tickets may be purchased at Habersham Records. Macon Conference Center, behind Chasen’s, 3590 Riverside Drive. $25 in advance. 478-743-2587. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 31
Kwanzaa: “Kuumba”
The Karamu (Kwanzaa Feast), with family fun and creative activities and delicious food dishes. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 5-8 p.m.
Jagged Edge, Lyfe Jennings and Keke Wyatt
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m.
Macon New Year’s Eve Celebration
Live music. Sign New Year’s resolution boards to be used as public art. Bounce houses for kids, food and drink and ball drop. Open to all ages. First Street across from City Hall between Poplar and Cherry streets. Free. 7 p.m.-midnight
Fort Valley New Year’s Eve Party
Music from several DJs and bands, live comedy show, open mic, line dancing and more. Watch the huge peach cobbler drop at midnight. Food and alcohol for sale. Downtown Fort Valley. 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Shamrock Drop
Watch the shamrock drop and dance to live music in downtown Dublin. Free. visitdublinga.com. 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Big Bash
Benefits the ARC Macon. Terminal Station, Cherry Street. $40 per person table seating, $300 table for eight; $30 general admission. arcmacon.org. 478-477-7764. 8:30 p.m.
Perry Buzzard Drop
Ring in the New Year and watch the buzzard drop in downtown Perry. Free. perrybuzzarddrop.com. Downtown Perry. 9 p.m.
Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
With the A2Z Band. Ages 21+ only. Seating is not guaranteed if you do not purchase a table. $25; two for $40; limited tables of 10 available for $300, includes party favors. 478-957-7728. libraryballroom.com. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. 9 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 1
Happy New Year’s Day!
USDAA Sirius Dog Agility Show
Hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Free for spectators. siriusdogagility.com. Reaves Arena, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Indian Springs First Day History Hike
Discover the history of Indian Springs State Park, sample the famous spring water, and tour the park museum while enjoying hot chocolate. This moderate hike will involve some steps and hills. $5 per car parking fee. 770-504-2277. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. 10 a.m.
Kwanzaa: “Imani”
An interfaith service in the spirit of love, unity and faith. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 11 a.m.
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
High Falls First Day Hike
This 1.5 mile moderate hike will take you past several scenic and historic sites including the falls, the old grist mill, and through a mixed pine/hardwood forest. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a snack. $5 per car parking fee. 478-993-3053. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 2 p.m.
Comments