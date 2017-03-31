5 things to know about the return of the Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party

The Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party returns Saturday to downtown Macon after a five-year hiatus. Here are five things you need to know about the event that is expected to attract thousands.
1. A whole lotta funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll
While the legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic headlines the concert, the lineup features other accomplished musical acts to enjoy throughout evening.
Rolling Stones keyboardist and former Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell will perform with the Randall Bramblett Band.
Also performing will be Mavis Staples, who has had a successful solo career after being a part of the hit making The Staple Singers. The Grammy winning singer has been involved in the music industry since 1950.
There’s also Nashville-based duo Me and Molly, consisting of Macon-native Molly Stevens and Declan McGarry, along with former school teacher turned singer-songwriter and guitarist JD McPherson, whose depth of rock-and-roll knowledge was detailed in a Rolling Stone profile.
2. Beautiful weather
Bad weather can sometimes hamper — or in worst cases cause — an outdoor concert to be canceled.
Fortunately, Zeus appears to be granting this year’s street party a pardon from any storms. Saturday’s high is expected to reach 81 degrees, and more importantly there’s a very slim chance of rain at just 10 percent, according to weather.com.
3. New setup
The biggest change in this year’s street party is the setup.
The party is still taking place downtown, but instead of different stages all the performances this year will be at one site: the intersection of Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street. Gates open at 3 p.m., and the concert runs from 4 pm. until 11 p.m.
Keep in mind the following street closures from 8 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday:
▪ Poplar Street will be closed from New Street to Second Street Lane.
▪ First Street will be closed from Plum Street to Cherry Street.
▪ Second Street will be closed from Poplar Street Lane to Cherry Street Lane.
▪ D.T. Walton Way will be closed from Plum Street to Poplar Street.
▪ Cotton Avenue will be closed from First Street to Cherry Street.
4. What you can and can’t bring
To save time getting through the gates, please be aware of what you can and cannot bring to the party.
Restricted items are: backpacks, outside food or drink, pets, and coolers. Flash photography and taking video of the performances is also prohibited.
There will be plenty of food and drinks on sale throughout the concerts — and enough memorable moments to replay.
5. It’s called a street party for a reason
Dancing in the middle of downtown Macon other days of the year may garner some weird looks from people.
But at the street party dancing is encouraged. So when the rhythm takes control of your body, feel free to let loose.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments